Family Vacation! Catherine Zeta-Jones Cozies Up to Hubby Michael Douglas and Son Dylan in India: Photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones is living it up!
The 54-year-old took to Instagram to show off sweet snapshots of her mini vacation with husband Michael Douglas, 79, and their son, Dylan, 23, as the three of them explored India.
In one of the photos, the Intolerable Cruelty actress wore a playful smirk as she slung an arm around her husband's neck and posed next to her son. The starlet rocked a pink and purple patterned top, high-waist beige pants and a straw bucket hat.
Douglas sported a casual look in a gray t-shirt and matching pants, while Dylan wore a similar ensemble in a black t-shirt and gray camo-print pants.
"Oh India!!!! We love you," she captioned one of her social media updates.
Catherine and Michael — who also share daughter Carys, 20, who did not appear to be present on the getaway — were all in India for the country's 54th International Film Festival. At the prestigious event, the Ant-Man actor was given the Satyajit Ray Life Achievement Award for his role in his recent thriller flick, Endless Borders.
"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award, a career life achievement," the actor said at the time. "When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and Husband Michael Douglas, 79, Dance the Night Away on Romantic Date in India: Watch
- Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas All Smiles As They Attend 'Ant-Man' Premiere — See Photos!
- Family Night Out! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Dylan
During their trip, the couple — who have a 25-year age gap — also enjoyed a romantic date night together. In a post shared on Tuesday, November 28, they were seen pumping their fists as they paused watching the dancers on stage to film the quick video.
As OK! previously reported, Catherine and Michael were introduced in 1998 and got engaged the following year. They said "I Do" in November 2000 and recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
"I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," the 54-year-old actress gushed about her husband while attending the Netflix premiere of Wednesday. "He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The No Reservations star isn't the only one to heap praise on her hubby. Their son, Dylan, made sure to compliment both of his parents at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in February.
"I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great," he shared. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."