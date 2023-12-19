Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Cuddle Up in India as They Enjoy Lavish Vacation: Photos
One happy couple! Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, looked like they had a blast on their recent trip to India.
In new snapshots, uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, the actor, 79, wrote: "We love you 🇮🇳 ❤️ @catherinezetajones."
In the slew of photos, the pair smiled for the camera as they sat on a bench, in addition to Douglas posing in front of a temple. Lastly, Douglas took a selfie with an elephant as his wife snapped a photo from her own device.
Of course, people loved seeing the duo, who got married in 2000, have some fun together. One person wrote, "Fantastic photo!!! 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺," while another added, "Beautiful couple and look good cool clothes be humble as cool couple."
A third person added, "You both look great 😃 have fun 😍."
The Hollywood stars have been sharing glimpses into their lavish vacation over the past few weeks. On December 15, the Basic Instinct lead, who shares daughter Carys and son Dylan with his wife, in addition to son Cameron with his ex Diandra Luker, shared a photo of his son, Dylan, writing, "My boy in Mumbai 🇮🇳."
"Sightseeing 🇮🇳 with the best @catherinezetajones @dylan__douglas #India," Douglas captioned a photo of himself with Zeta-Jones, 54, and son Dylan.
Though the pair have been through some ups and downs, it seems like they are in a good place, especially after celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.
"I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," the actress previously said about her husband. "He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."
Dylan also gushed over his famous dad.
"I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great," he shared. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here," he noted.