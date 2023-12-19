Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Cuddle Up in India as They Enjoy Lavish Vacation: Photos

In the slew of photos, the pair smiled for the camera as they sat on a bench, in addition to Douglas posing in front of a temple. Lastly, Douglas took a selfie with an elephant as his wife snapped a photo from her own device.

Of course, people loved seeing the duo, who got married in 2000, have some fun together. One person wrote, "Fantastic photo!!! 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺," while another added, "Beautiful couple and look good cool clothes be humble as cool couple."

A third person added, "You both look great 😃 have fun 😍."