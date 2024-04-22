Michael Douglas, 79, Was Awkwardly Mistaken for His Children's Grandfather During College Visit: 'That Was a Rough One'
Michael Douglas was age-shamed at his kids' college.
The Wall Street actor, 79, who shares children Carys Zeta Douglas, 21, and Dylan Zeta Douglas, 23, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, recalled the awkward moment when he was asked if he was his offspring's grandfather during a visit to their school for Parents' Day.
"'This is not Grandfather's Day, this is Parents' Day. I say, 'I am a parent,'" Douglas recalled telling the person who questioned how old he was during a recent interview. "That was a rough one."
While the Fatal Attraction alum, who also shares Cameron Douglas, 45, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, didn't reveal which one of his kids he was going to see, his daughter is currently a student at Brown University in Rhode Island, where his youngest son also studied.
With both of their kids leaving the nest, Douglas and the Chicago actress have been enjoying a new chapter of life. "Catherine and I have been together, it’ll be 25 years this year," the proud husband noted.
"So it’s been a good ride and I’ve been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I’ve made and now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more," he explained.
Despite being two decades older than his spouse, Douglas has managed to keep up, just like he claimed President Joe Biden has despite the endless attacks over his elder status at age 81.
"So you and Biden are about the same age. Are you one of those people who wished he had, bowed out and let the field choose somebody else? How do you think about that?" CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asked the patriarch during a recent sit-down.
"Well, I think that I walk a little similar to him. And the people that I’ve talked to and everybody that I have, say he’s sharp as a tack. He’s fine. We all have an issue with memories as we get older, we forget names," Douglas explained.
"He’s overcome a stutter in his life. But let’s just say that his entire cabinet, including his vice president, everybody in his cabinet would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term," he continued. "I cannot say that about the other candidate running because nobody in his cabinet from 2016 wants to be involved with him."
