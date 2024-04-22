Michael Douglas, 79, Was Awkwardly Mistaken for His Children's Grandfather During College Visit: 'That Was a Rough One'

"'This is not Grandfather's Day, this is Parents' Day. I say, 'I am a parent,'" Douglas recalled telling the person who questioned how old he was during a recent interview. "That was a rough one."

While the Fatal Attraction alum, who also shares Cameron Douglas, 45, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, didn't reveal which one of his kids he was going to see, his daughter is currently a student at Brown University in Rhode Island, where his youngest son also studied.