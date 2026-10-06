Michael Douglas 'Crossed a Line’ After Drunken Threat to Julia Roberts Involving Golden Globe Trophy at 1990 Party: 'Take Your Hands Off My Son'

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Michael Douglas "crossed a line" with Julia Roberts. Douglas opened up about the moment he drunkenly threatened the Oscar-winner while they were both at a Golden Globes party in his memoir, Helluva Ride, which came out on October 6. The actor attended the 1990 party with his eldest son and spotted Roberts, who attended the event with her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland.

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'He Looked Stunned'

Source: MEGA Julia Roberts attended the party with Kiefer Sutherland.

At the time, Roberts and Sutherland were filming the horror movie Flatliners, which Douglas produced. Despite their working relationship, things grew tense when the actress approached Douglas and his 13-year-old son at the event. “We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him,” he wrote. “To me, in that moment, he looked stunned…but I was pretty drunk.”

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'I Crossed the Line'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas threatened Julia Roberts with her own Golden Globe.

The exchange prompted Douglas to make threats toward the Pretty Woman star. "Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don’t shine," he remembered saying. The next morning, he received a call from his producing partner, who heard about the heated exchange the evening prior. "I’d crossed a line with the most in-demand young actress in Hollywood," he wrote regretfully.

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas did not remain friends with Julia Roberts following the tense exchange.

Fortunately, Roberts didn't hold the exchange against Douglas and continued on with his movie, despite any tension that may have been on set. "Luckily, they forgave me enough to get through that and finish the picture,” he said of the former couple. "I remained friends with Kiefer. Julia, not so much." Several years later, Douglas went to rehab to address his issues with drugs and alcohol.

Source: MEGA Years after his tiff with Julia Roberts, Michael Douglas was admitted into rehab.