Michael Douglas 'Crossed a Line’ After Drunken Threat to Julia Roberts Involving Golden Globe Trophy at 1990 Party: 'Take Your Hands Off My Son'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Michael Douglas "crossed a line" with Julia Roberts.
Douglas opened up about the moment he drunkenly threatened the Oscar-winner while they were both at a Golden Globes party in his memoir, Helluva Ride, which came out on October 6.
The actor attended the 1990 party with his eldest son and spotted Roberts, who attended the event with her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland.
'He Looked Stunned'
At the time, Roberts and Sutherland were filming the horror movie Flatliners, which Douglas produced.
Despite their working relationship, things grew tense when the actress approached Douglas and his 13-year-old son at the event.
“We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him,” he wrote. “To me, in that moment, he looked stunned…but I was pretty drunk.”
'I Crossed the Line'
The exchange prompted Douglas to make threats toward the Pretty Woman star.
"Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don’t shine," he remembered saying.
The next morning, he received a call from his producing partner, who heard about the heated exchange the evening prior.
"I’d crossed a line with the most in-demand young actress in Hollywood," he wrote regretfully.
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Fortunately, Roberts didn't hold the exchange against Douglas and continued on with his movie, despite any tension that may have been on set.
"Luckily, they forgave me enough to get through that and finish the picture,” he said of the former couple. "I remained friends with Kiefer. Julia, not so much."
Several years later, Douglas went to rehab to address his issues with drugs and alcohol.
The actor opened up about how drugs played into the end of his first marriage to Diandra Luker while promoting his new book.
"The drug culture — pot and everything — was just part of the culture," he explained in an interview. "But then it did get darker.”
Especially as his career picked up, Douglas noted that he found himself more and more involved in drugs and alcohol, which may have affected his family life.
“Be careful what you wish for," he warned. "Because when my career got really busy, both as an actor and having a production company. Between that and my first marriage with Diandra, which was having difficulties, and my son Cameron, who was having drug issues himself, I was overwhelmed, [under] a lot of pressure and began to get more involved with cocaine."