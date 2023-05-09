President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Mispronouncing the Name of Producer for the Second Time in Less Than 2 Months: 'This Man Is Not Well'
President Joe Biden was caught making another mistake during a White House screening of the upcoming Disney show American Born Chinese on Monday, May 8.
At the event, which honored Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month, the politician was trolled for not saying Asian American producer Joan Shigekawa's name correctly — the second time in less than two months this has occurred.
“The group included groundbreaking Asian Americans like Vera Wang and Joan Shingan… forgive me… Shangakawawa. I think I pronounced that correctly,” the president said, before joking, “She can call me Joe Bidden.”
In March, Biden, who struggled with a stutter at a young age, awarded Shigekawa with the National Medal of Arts, but he had trouble saying her name.
“The contribution of Joan Shi… Joan Shi… Shi… Shi…” he said before she jumped in herself and said, “Shigekawa.”
“Shigekawa, thank you. I have trouble pronouncing. You can call me Bidden,” he said, using the same quip he used in May.
Of course, people couldn't help but chuckle at the situation.
"we have a glitch in the matrix. lol," one person wrote, while another said, "They want four more years of this? Come on."
A third user added, "This man is not well."
This is hardly the first time Biden has made headlines for messing up during his speeches. As OK! previously reported, in January, he slipped up when talking about his Vice President, Kamala Harris.
- Hunter Biden's Former Business Partner Urged to Spill Confidential Information About Political Family to Avoid Jail Time: Report
- Trump Would Beat Biden: Jaw-Dropping New Poll Eviscerates President Over Mental, Physical Health
- President Joe Biden Defends VP Kamala Harris Despite Behind the Scenes Tension
“As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said while celebrating NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
When talking about the VP, he pronounced it like "CAM-a-la" rather than the right way of "COMMA-la."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biden is hoping to stay in the White House for four more years, but people are nervous about his mental and physical health.
"With regard to the age and polling data, I notice the polling that I keep hearing about is that I’m between 42 and 46 percent favorable rating, etc. But everybody running for reelection in this time has been in the same position," he pointed out at a press conference in late April. "It’s nothing new about that. You’re making it sound like Biden is really underwater."