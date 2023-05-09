President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Mispronouncing the Name of Producer for the Second Time in Less Than 2 Months: 'This Man Is Not Well'

At the event, which honored Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month, the politician was trolled for not saying Asian American producer Joan Shigekawa 's name correctly — the second time in less than two months this has occurred.

President Joe Biden was caught making another mistake during a White House screening of the upcoming Disney show American Born Chinese on Monday, May 8.

“The group included groundbreaking Asian Americans like Vera Wang and Joan Shingan… forgive me… Shangakawawa. I think I pronounced that correctly,” the president said , before joking, “She can call me Joe Bidden.”

In March, Biden, who struggled with a stutter at a young age, awarded Shigekawa with the National Medal of Arts, but he had trouble saying her name.

“The contribution of Joan Shi… Joan Shi… Shi… Shi…” he said before she jumped in herself and said, “Shigekawa.”

“Shigekawa, thank you. I have trouble pronouncing. You can call me Bidden,” he said, using the same quip he used in May.