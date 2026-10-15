or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michael Douglas
OK LogoNEWS

Michael Douglas Slams 'Nasty' Nepo-Baby Assumptions as He Was Starting Out in Hollywood: 'Every Business Has Them'

Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas slammed 'nepo-baby' assumptions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas is doubling down on his thoughts about nepo-babies.

The 82-year-old, who is the son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, hit back at criticisms of nepo-babies in Hollywood on the October 14 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

The host, Joe Rogan, noted that Michael has been "burdened with youth, good looks and fame" as an up-and-comer in Hollywood thanks to his father's illustrious career.

Article continues below advertisement

'Kids Can Be Nasty'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas opened up about being the son of a star.

"Kids can be nasty," Michael reflected. "When they know something about your family, when they know who your mother is or who your father is, they can make certain assumptions."

The actor went on to agree that he found himself facing certain "nepo-baby" assumptions and criticisms as a young man trying to make it in the industry, and even after finding great success.

"Tell me I'm crazy, but isn't it just about every single business involving nepo babies?" he pointed out. "Doesn't every mother and father try to get their son or daughter?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas claimed the public picks on celebrities.

"I don't know why they pick on celebrities," he added.

Joe noted that Michael's status as a successful producer, actor and Oscar-winner was "rare," and many people felt upset that he wasn't forced to endure much "poverty" and "strife" like many others had before him.

"Well, my father did that," Michael pointed out. "...The history of second generations is not great in our business."

While Michael didn't elaborate further about the supposed seedy history of nepo-babies in Hollywood, he has spoken out in defense of creating a legacy in the business in the past.

MORE ON:
Michael Douglas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An 'Unfortunate' Title

Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas has defended his children against the title.

"I think it’s an unfortunate title," he said of the name while promoting his memoir, One Helluva Ride, in an interview this month. "I guess you could say that about any business."

Michael's children, Carys, 23, and Dylan, 26, whom he shares with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, have also expressed interest in entering Hollywood.

"I don't know a father in whatever business, be it a plumber or a contractor or a carpenter, who doesn't try to help his son join him," Michael said of their prospects in 2024.

Michael Douglas,Kirk Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Kirk Douglas wanted to preserve the family legacy.

Despite firmly rejecting the title, Michael and his father have both emphasized the importance of preserving their family legacy as two Hollywood legends in their own right.

As OK! previously reported, a source revealed that Michael plans to leave his $400 million fortune to his wife, whom he has also entrusted with their legacy.

"Catherine has spent the last 25 years learning about the legacy of the Douglas family, and now she is poised to be its guardian for decades into the future," they alleged.

"It's about the films [Michael] and his dad made and it's about making sure the family name lives on in Hollywood history well after Michael is gone," the insider added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.