Michael Douglas Slams 'Nasty' Nepo-Baby Assumptions as He Was Starting Out in Hollywood: 'Every Business Has Them'

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Michael Douglas is doubling down on his thoughts about nepo-babies. The 82-year-old, who is the son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, hit back at criticisms of nepo-babies in Hollywood on the October 14 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." The host, Joe Rogan, noted that Michael has been "burdened with youth, good looks and fame" as an up-and-comer in Hollywood thanks to his father's illustrious career.

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'Kids Can Be Nasty'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas opened up about being the son of a star.

"Kids can be nasty," Michael reflected. "When they know something about your family, when they know who your mother is or who your father is, they can make certain assumptions." The actor went on to agree that he found himself facing certain "nepo-baby" assumptions and criticisms as a young man trying to make it in the industry, and even after finding great success. "Tell me I'm crazy, but isn't it just about every single business involving nepo babies?" he pointed out. "Doesn't every mother and father try to get their son or daughter?"

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Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas claimed the public picks on celebrities.

"I don't know why they pick on celebrities," he added. Joe noted that Michael's status as a successful producer, actor and Oscar-winner was "rare," and many people felt upset that he wasn't forced to endure much "poverty" and "strife" like many others had before him. "Well, my father did that," Michael pointed out. "...The history of second generations is not great in our business." While Michael didn't elaborate further about the supposed seedy history of nepo-babies in Hollywood, he has spoken out in defense of creating a legacy in the business in the past.

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An 'Unfortunate' Title

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas has defended his children against the title.

"I think it’s an unfortunate title," he said of the name while promoting his memoir, One Helluva Ride, in an interview this month. "I guess you could say that about any business." Michael's children, Carys, 23, and Dylan, 26, whom he shares with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, have also expressed interest in entering Hollywood. "I don't know a father in whatever business, be it a plumber or a contractor or a carpenter, who doesn't try to help his son join him," Michael said of their prospects in 2024.

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas and Kirk Douglas wanted to preserve the family legacy.