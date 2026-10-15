Michael Douglas Slams 'Nasty' Nepo-Baby Assumptions as He Was Starting Out in Hollywood: 'Every Business Has Them'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas is doubling down on his thoughts about nepo-babies.
The 82-year-old, who is the son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, hit back at criticisms of nepo-babies in Hollywood on the October 14 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."
The host, Joe Rogan, noted that Michael has been "burdened with youth, good looks and fame" as an up-and-comer in Hollywood thanks to his father's illustrious career.
'Kids Can Be Nasty'
"Kids can be nasty," Michael reflected. "When they know something about your family, when they know who your mother is or who your father is, they can make certain assumptions."
The actor went on to agree that he found himself facing certain "nepo-baby" assumptions and criticisms as a young man trying to make it in the industry, and even after finding great success.
"Tell me I'm crazy, but isn't it just about every single business involving nepo babies?" he pointed out. "Doesn't every mother and father try to get their son or daughter?"
"I don't know why they pick on celebrities," he added.
Joe noted that Michael's status as a successful producer, actor and Oscar-winner was "rare," and many people felt upset that he wasn't forced to endure much "poverty" and "strife" like many others had before him.
"Well, my father did that," Michael pointed out. "...The history of second generations is not great in our business."
While Michael didn't elaborate further about the supposed seedy history of nepo-babies in Hollywood, he has spoken out in defense of creating a legacy in the business in the past.
- Catherine Zeta-Jones Defends Her and Michael Douglas' Kids From 'Unfortunate' 'Nepo Baby' Labels: 'They Have a True Passion and Love of the Craft'
- Michael Douglas Says Getting 'Involved With Cocaine' Was 'a Large Part of the Failure' of His First Marriage: 'I Was Under a Lot of Pressure'
- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Lookalike Kids Steal the Show in Sweet Family Holiday Snap
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An 'Unfortunate' Title
"I think it’s an unfortunate title," he said of the name while promoting his memoir, One Helluva Ride, in an interview this month. "I guess you could say that about any business."
Michael's children, Carys, 23, and Dylan, 26, whom he shares with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, have also expressed interest in entering Hollywood.
"I don't know a father in whatever business, be it a plumber or a contractor or a carpenter, who doesn't try to help his son join him," Michael said of their prospects in 2024.
Despite firmly rejecting the title, Michael and his father have both emphasized the importance of preserving their family legacy as two Hollywood legends in their own right.
As OK! previously reported, a source revealed that Michael plans to leave his $400 million fortune to his wife, whom he has also entrusted with their legacy.
"Catherine has spent the last 25 years learning about the legacy of the Douglas family, and now she is poised to be its guardian for decades into the future," they alleged.
"It's about the films [Michael] and his dad made and it's about making sure the family name lives on in Hollywood history well after Michael is gone," the insider added.