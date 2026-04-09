Michael J. Fox Shades CNN for Sparking Rumors He Died: 'They Do This Once Every Year'

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Michael J. Fox laughed off rumors about his death hours after CNN erroneously made a post on Wednesday, April 8, that was titled, "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox." The star, who has been battling Parkinson's Disease for more than three decades, addressed the mix-up on Instagram's Threads, asking, "How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?"

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Michael J. Fox Assures Fans He's OK

Source: mega Michael J. Fox made a jab at CNN for sparking rumors he died on Wednesday, April 8.

"Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself w--?" the 64-year-old quipped. "I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike." After CNN's headline went viral, they published a clarification as soon as possible, stating, "The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

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'Michael Is Doing Great'

Source: mega Michael J. Fox's rep shut down the death hoax.

The Back to the Future star's rep also denied the gossip, telling TMZ, "Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews." The father-of-four has actually been out and about more than usual over the past several months, as he attended the 2026 Actor Awards and participated in the "I Am an Actor" segment. He also appears in Season 3 of Shrinking, marking his first acting role in several years.

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Inside the Actor's Battle With Parkinson's

Source: mega The Emmy winner mostly uses a wheelchair due to side effects from Parkinson's.

Taking on work has been more difficult for Fox due to his side effects from Parkinson's, which he was diagnosed with in 1991. In a 2025 interview, the Family Ties alum admitted he doesn't "walk that much anymore" for the sake of his safety and uses a wheelchair instead. "I can walk, but it’s not pretty and it’s a bit dangerous," he said. "So I just roll that into my life, you know — no pun intended." "In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand and I almost lost my finger. It’s terrible," Fox shared. "I had all these little bones broken and it got infected and they had to cut the bones out because the bones got infected. broke my other shoulder, had it replaced. I broke my cheekbone."

Source: mega Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan have four adult children.