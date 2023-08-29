Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Family Throwback to Honor Late Singer's 65th Birthday — See Photo
Michael Jackson's three kids are keeping his memory alive.
On Tuesday, August 29 — what would have been the singer's 65th birthday — his eldest son, Prince, uploaded a rare family snap alongside a sweet caption.
"Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you," the 26-year-old penned. "You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day. ❤️."
The photo showed the dad-of-three in the kitchen holding youngest son, Blanket, 21, as Prince and Paris, 25, appeared to be cooking at the counter.
Prince also posted the picture on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to the greatest: Entertainer of all time, humanitarian and father and more 😊."
Fans sent their well wishes to the family via the comments section, with one person writing, "Happy Heavenly Birthday to your Dad ❤️🫂🎊 he is loved by many and missed dearly 🤍✨🎂 bless you Prince 🙏🏼."
"Happy birthday to the greatest entertainer and the kindest human. Your amazing father. ❤️," penned another, with a third emotionally gushing, "Prince, rest assured that your father is and always will be very much loved ❤️. Happy birthday Michael ❤️."
Though Michael's past — which includes child molestation allegations — has recently popped up in the headlines again as two of his accusers, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, got the green light to revive their lawsuits, an insider claimed the icon's children will always support him.
"They will defend their dad until the end," an insider previously told a news outlet. "They believe Michael when he said he was innocent."
"They had happy childhoods living at Neverland Ranch," the source said. "They loved their dad, and they became very protective of him."
The "Smooth Criminal" crooner's kids are also excited that their cousin Jaafar Jackson will portray the Grammy winner in Jackson.
"My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!" Prince wrote in an Instagram this past January. "Truthfully I couldn’t be happier and prouder for him, he’s been working his a-- off and I know he’s going to do an amazing job."