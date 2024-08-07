Caught: Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Snorting White Powder Substance in France

Larsa said when she was shooting a show for two weeks, she found "clarity" when it came to dating Marcus.

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy,” she explained.

“My number one priority is my kids, my businesses, my show and being with someone I can grow with,” the mom-of-four continued. “If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together. So, that’s kind of what I want.”