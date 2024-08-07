OK Magazine
Caught: Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Snorting White Powder Substance in France

marcus jordan caught snorting white powder pp
Source: MEGA

Michael Jordan's son Marcus was spotted sniffing white powder in France.

Aug. 7 2024, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Caught in broad day light! Michael Jordan's son Marcus was seen snorting a white powder substance alongside girlfriend Ashley Stevenson in France.

According to photos obtained by a news outlet, the 33-year-old, who was previously dating Larsa Pippen, appeared to be concentrating as the mysterious material went up his nose while sitting at a table with some pals.

marcus jordan asheley stevenson ig
Source: @ITSASHLEYSTEVENSON/INSTAGRAM

Marcus' new romance comes after it was revealed that he and the 50-year-old reality star went their separate ways after an on-again, off-again relationship.

ashely stevenson marcus jordan ig
Source: @MARCUSJORDAN/INSTAGRAM
The two first broke up in February, but then decided to give their romance another whirl. At the time, a source told Page Six the Real Housewives of Miami starlet wanted “to focus on herself” and felt their relationship was “all-consuming.”

larsa pippen marcus jordan bravo
Source: BRAVO

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up earlier this year.

Larsa, who used to be married to Scottie Pippen, then confirmed the two were done and why they split in the first place.

“I am single, ready to mingle,” she said during an episode of iHeart’s “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?” she said. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

larsa pippen marcus jordan dating go with flow
Source: MEGA

Marcus Jordan appears to be dating someone new.

Larsa also noted that their age difference was not a factor.

“I don’t think it’s the age,” she stated. “I just think it’s where we are right now.”

Larsa said when she was shooting a show for two weeks, she found "clarity" when it came to dating Marcus.

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy,” she explained.

“My number one priority is my kids, my businesses, my show and being with someone I can grow with,” the mom-of-four continued. “If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together. So, that’s kind of what I want.”

larsa pippen marcus jordan confirm romance miami beach
Source: @heirmj523/instagram

Larsa Pippen said the age difference was not a factor in their split.

However, it doesn't seem like Larsa minds that Marcus is moving on, as she's casually dating someone: country musician Zay Wilson, a source told TMZ.

