Is It Over? Larsa Pippen Fuels Split Rumors as She Unfollows Marcus Jordan and Removes All Photos of Him on Social Media
Is it over?
On Sunday, February 11, Bravo fans speculated Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan called it quits after The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, unfollowed the famous offspring, 33, and scrapped all photos of him from her Instagram account.
In a telling poll shared to her Instagram Story, Pippen asked her followers, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" In a second update, the reality star shared a video of Morgan Freeman talking about trusting your "inner voice."
Pippen and Jordan first sparked romance rumors in 2022. After denying they were in a relationship, the two finally confirmed they were dating in early 2023.
The couple went on to do many joint ventures together, including their podcast, "Separation Anxiety," and starring in Season 2 of the hit show The Traitors.
The social media star and the former college basketball player caused controversy with their relationship as she was formerly married to Scottie Pippen, while he is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.
"Age doesn't determine your level of maturity," Pippen explained in a 2023 interview. 'I feel like a lot of people think we've known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party."
However, when the former Washington Wizards player, 60, was asked about his former teammate's ex-wife's relationship with his kid, he made it clear he did not approve.
During an episode of their podcast, Pippen admitted she was not thrilled with the patriarch's negative view of them being together. "I kind of felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed," the Bravo star explained.
"It literally went everywhere," she emphasized. "I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying — that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine. When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that… and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy… I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us."
"It probably is awkward for my ex [Scottie Pippen] and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was. I wasn’t a part of that, you weren’t a part of that," she noted. "So, I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied."