Larsa Pippen Claims Marcus Jordan 'Wasn't Loving' Her the 'Right Way' Before Messy Split
Larsa Pippen is finally revealing what happened between herself and Marcus Jordan.
While making an appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp's "Two T’s in a Pod" podcast, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed why she swiped all photos of the famous offspring, 33, from her Instagram during their brief break.
"I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn't delete those photos," Pippen said of her bold social media move. "I didn't even archive them, I couldn't archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive, I guess."
The Traitors alum admitted she and Jordan were going through a bump in their relationship, which made her want to keep her boyfriend at arm's length. "I'm a Cancer, so I'm an emotional person. So I feel like if you're not loving me the right way, I can distance myself and catch a beat," she told her fellow Bravo stars.
As OK! previously reported, sources claimed Pippen and the fashion entrepreneur briefly split earlier this month. "They'll probably get back together," the insider explained. "It's relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine." Mere days later, the two were spotted hanging out again shopping for flowers for Valentine's Day.
"We didn't break up, we kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what's going to happen in the future," Pippen claimed to the podcasters.
"It was like, we've spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, 'we're going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we're going to break up.' It's that phase of making the right decision for your relationship," she added.
According to the former basketball wife, she and Jordan simply went through a month of "not seeing eye to eye" and "not being in a great place."
However, people close to Pippen, including her RHOM costars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola, were not buying the media circus around the social media star and Jordan. "Now that other things have come to light. I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed." the former PR executive said during a recent episode of their "Ay Por Favor" podcast.
“Everybody knows it’s staged," the Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar owner said of the alleged split. “And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”