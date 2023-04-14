Michael Lockwood Is 'Morally Bound To Protect' Twins Interests In Fight For Lisa Marie's Trust, Claims Lawyer
Michael Lockwood wants to "protect" his kids, according to his lawyer.
In a court hearing held on Thursday, April 12, Michael’s legal counsel, Scott Rahn, stated that the father of twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love is "ready, able and willing to protect their interests."
At the proceedings, Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto heard the guitarist’s request to become the 14-year-old girl’s legal guardian ad litem in regards to the battle for their late mother’s trust.
When asked about the father-of-two’s relationships with the other parties involved in the fight for Lisa Marie Presley’s trust, Scott said, "Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved."
"He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins'] interests," he added.
Neither Priscilla Presley nor Riley Keough’s lawyers objected to Michael’s request to represent the teenagers in court. Later Thursday afternoon, the judge granted the 61-year-old his request, making him their representative.
Michael originally filed this petition in March stating the reasons for his legal action.
"The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding," he said.
"There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue," he added.
Harper and Finely signed documents that granted consent for their father to represent them.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie died at age 54 on January 12. Since her passing, the family has entered a legal battle in regards to control of her estate.
Pricilla, the mother of the late singer, is contesting the 2016 amendment to the trust which removed her as a trustee, and left Lisa Marie’s oldest children Riley and Benjamin Keough in control of the money.
Benjamin sadly died by suicide in 2020, making Riley the sole trustee.
The former wife of Elvis Presley, claimed that Lisa Marie’s signature was "inconsistent" with the prior, making the amendment a fraud. However, sources see Pricilla’s challenge as "strictly a money grab."
Now, Michael and the twins are trying to put their hat in the ring in hopes of collecting some of the money for themselves.