Lisa Marie Presley's Pal Sarah Ferguson Trying To Mend Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough's Rift, 'Hasn't Taken Sides' In Feud: Source
Lisa Marie Presley's pal Sarah Ferguson is making it her mission to heal the rift between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.
As OK! reported, the matriarch and her granddaughter aren't on good terms as they fight over Lisa Marie's estate, so during Ferguson's recent trip to Los Angeles, she "reached out to aid the path of communication," an insider told one outlet.
According to the source, Ferguson — who's been on a press tour for her latest book — even discussed the situation with TV producers before some of her interviews.
"Sarah spoke of her love for the Presley family and her desire to speak to Riley and support her in this very very emotional time," the source explained. "Fergie has a huge heart and sincere hope for peace within her friend’s family after her passing. The timing was poignant given that other friends were urging Riley and Priscilla to resolve this matter."
The source pointed out that the former Duchess of York — who's divorced from Prince Andrew — hasn't "taken sides" in the matter and just "wants the best for the whole family. Her view would always be what would be best in Lisa Marie's heart if she were alive."
It's unclear if Lisa Marie's mom, 77, and daughter are back on speaking terms, as it was reported that Riley, 33, was furious after Priscilla tried to amend Lisa Marie's will in order to make herself a co-trustee of the estate and remove Riley's name from the paperwork.
The shocking move is reportedly not a big surprise to Ferguson, 63, given all the drama she's seen go down behind palace doors.
"Fergie understands how wild dramas and heartbreak can be within families. She had many of her own during her time as a royal following her divorce, loyalty to Princess Diana, money issues, Prince Andrew scandals, and her bond with [Queen Elizabeth II]," an additional insider spilled. "She has weathered many storms and fights in her own experiences, so in many senses, she has great insight into overcoming problems and fallings out."
