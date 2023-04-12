Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Harper, 14, Dines With Dad Michael Lockwood As He Grows Closer To Matriarch Priscilla
Keeping close! Three months after Lisa Marie Prelsey's sudden death, her 14-year-old daughter Harper was spotted out for a lunch date with dad Michael Lockwood.
Harper's twin, Finley, didn't join, but it's been said that Lockwood has been growing closer to his girls and his former mother-in-law, Priscilla Presley, in the wake of the January 12 tragedy.
The duo kept casual for the recent Los Angeles outing, with the teen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Her father, 61, showed off his eclectic sense of style in a gray sweater tank and turquoise shorts, matching the latter with his hat and sneakers.
Their outing comes amid reports that Lockwood — who was given full custody of his daughters after the singer's January death — is growing closer to 77-year-old Priscilla.
However, their strengthened bond has left Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, "furious."
As OK! reported, Riley, 33, is currently feuding with Priscilla for Lisa Marie's estate, as the the matriarch is trying to amend the will so that Riley is left out while she takes over. Now, the Daisy Jones & The Six lead allegedly thinks Lockwood is buddying up with her grandmother in order to get his daughters a bigger cut of inheritance.
- Lisa Marie Presley's Pal Sarah Ferguson Trying To Mend Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough's Rift, 'Hasn't Taken Sides' In Feud: Source
- John Travolta Trying To Act As 'Peacemaker' Between Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough As Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust Rages On: Insider
- Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reminisces On Past Moments With 'Precious' Lisa Marie Presley: 'She's Still A Part Of My Heart'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Lisa Marie was at constant war with Michael even after their five-year divorce ended in 2021 and she was barely speaking to Priscilla during the last years of her life," one source told an outlet of the situation. "Riley firmly believes her mother didn’t want either of them to have a say after her death."
The ordeal has become deeply upsetting for the actress, who "hopes to still be a huge part of Harper and Finley's lives" regardless of the outcome. The same can't be said for her future with Priscilla, as a source claimed the women are currently not on speaking terms and only communicating through their lawyers.
Hollywood Life obtained the photos of Harper and Michael's outing.