John Travolta Trying To Act As 'Peacemaker' Between Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough As Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust Rages On: Insider
Though John Travolta and Lisa Marie Presley fell out of touch when the latter left the Church of Scientology, an insider claimed the actor "feels it's his duty" to help the late star's mother and fellow Scientologist, Priscilla Presley, mend ties with Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough.
As OK! reported, Priscilla and Riley are currently at odds over the singer's fortune, as after her sudden death this past January, the matriarch, 77, tried to name herself as co-trustee even though a previous amendment allegedly named Riley, 33, as one.
"John has been a part of the family for going on 50 years and he wants to be a peacemaker," a source explained to Radar. "Lisa Marie’s death was tragic enough without having it tear the family apart!"
“John has been on the phone with Riley, on the phone with Priscilla, not only talking about Lisa Marie, but what she would have wanted," the insider continued of the 69-year-old actor. "He knows things were frosty between Priscilla and Lisa Marie at the end, but he tells the surviving Presley women they need each other to get through these dark times."
According to reports, Lisa Marie changed her will in 2019 and made Riley and brother Benjamin Keough co-trustees of her estate, though Benjamin died of suicide in 2020. However, after Lisa Marie's death, Priscilla began fighting to render the move illegitimate, claiming her daughter wasn't in the right state of mind since the star was back on drugs.
The Daisy Jones & the Six lead was "blindsided" by Priscilla's filing, a source said.
"She can't believe that her grandmother is already at the courthouse trying to get her hands on the estate when Lisa Marie was just buried," the source spilled at the time. "It's looking like a huge showdown is brewing!"
Riley is also demanding she stay as a co-trustee to ensure her half-siblings Harper and Finley Lockwood — their dad Michael Lockwood divorced Lisa Marie in 2021 — get their fair share.
Added another source: "Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."