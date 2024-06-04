'I Canceled Myself Out': Michael Richards Reflects on 'Exodus From Show Business' After 2006 Racist Tirade

Michael Richards admitted he's in a better place today than in 2006 when he went viral for going on a racist tirade on a comedy club audience member that heckled him at the time.

"Anger had a hold of me," he told Hoda Kotb on the Today show on Tuesday, June 4. "I canceled myself out. Take an exodus, get away from show business and see what the heck is going on inside me to have been so despicable that night, losing my cool and hurting people."

"Oh, the difference... [I'm] probably more aware of myself. Anger, looking at it very closely, it's something that's always with us, certainly with me," he continued of how he's changed.