OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > michael richards
OK LogoNEWS

Michael Richards' Secret Cancer Battle: Actor Would Have 'Been Dead in 8 Months' If He Didn't Undergo Surgery

michael richards prostate cancer
Source: mega
By:

May 23 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Seinfeld star Michael Richards revealed he secretly battled prostate cancer in 2018 — and he might not have survived if he didn't get surgery.

After receiving the stage 1 diagnosis after a checkup, it showed he had elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.

Article continues below advertisement

“I thought, well, this is my time. I’m ready to go,” he told People in an interview published on Thursday, May 23. “But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later, and I heard myself saying, ‘I’ve got a 9-year-old, and I’d like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?'”

michael richards prostate cancer
Source: mega

The star was seen on the red carpet with his 'Seinfeld' costar Jerry Seinfeld in early May.

Article continues below advertisement

His doctor told him he should get the surgery to remove the entire prostate since the biopsy wasn't promising.

"It had to be contained quickly," he recalled. "I had to go for the full surgery. If I hadn't, I probably would have been dead in about eight months."

Article continues below advertisement
michael richards prostate cancer
Source: mega

Michael Richards played Cosmo Kramer on 'Seinfeld.'

Article continues below advertisement

One of the reasons why the comedian, who played Cosmo Kramer in the comedy series, wanted to write his upcoming memoir, Entrances and Exits — which will release on June 4 — was because he felt it was time to get his story out there.

"I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life," he said. "I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember.”

MORE ON:
michael richards
Article continues below advertisement
michael richards prostate cancer
Source: mega

The actor's new memoir will release on June 4.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Richards, who has stayed out of the spotlight over the years, touches upon when he argued with some hecklers during a stand-up set at the Laugh Factory. He later went on a racist rant against them, going on to call one of them the N-word.

Though he publicly apologized, he became a recluse.

Article continues below advertisement
michael richards prostate cancer
Source: mega

Michael Richards also touched upon why he became a recluse.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I was immediately sorry the moment I said it onstage," Richards admitted. "I'm not looking for a comeback."

“The damage was inside of me,” he continued. “So I completely stepped away from show business. It was time to disappear and finally pay attention to where all of my anger was coming from. The most I could do for everybody was go home and get my s--- together.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.