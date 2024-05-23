Michael Richards' Secret Cancer Battle: Actor Would Have 'Been Dead in 8 Months' If He Didn't Undergo Surgery

One of the reasons why the comedian, who played Cosmo Kramer in the comedy series, wanted to write his upcoming memoir, Entrances and Exits — which will release on June 4 — was because he felt it was time to get his story out there.

"I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life," he said. "I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember.”