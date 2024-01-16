'Very Excited and Happy': Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Completes 6-Week Radiation Treatment After Brian Tumor Surgery
Moving forward! Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella recently finished up her six weeks of radiation, a treatment plan she stuck to after having a malignant tumor on her brain removed.
“I’m very excited to finally be done," the 19-year-old shared in a new installment of her YouTube vlog. "It’s been a long six weeks and I’m very happy to hopefully heal my head after all of this, because the side effects and everything get to you. I'm just hoping that I won't be dizzy."
Someone else began filming the teen at the hospital as she arrived alongside a few of her loved ones.
After she completed her last round of radiation, Isabella walked out to applause from family members and hospital staff.
As she geared up to ring the bell, she began crying and hugged her dad and twin sister Sophia.
"So excited to ring that bell… Never thought I’d be ringing the bell," Isabella said in a throwback clip.
After taking photos with a bouquet of flowers near the bell, the group goes out to eat, with Isabella ordering a pad Thai dish, one of her favorite foods.
In the next scene, Isabella explained that even after completing the treatment, she still has some days where she doesn't feel great, but she was hoping that she'll feel good for her Good Morning America interview, which aired on Thursday, January 11.
During her televised chat, where she sat next to her famous father, the college student explained the symptoms that lead to her making an appointment with a doctor.
"I didn’t notice anything was off 'til probably like October 1," she recalled. "That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight."
After undergoing an MRI, EKG and other tests, doctors found she had a "fast-growing, four-centimeter tumor" on her cerebellum, and she was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma.
That same month, just one day before her birthday, Isabella underwent emergency surgery in California.
"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," the retired NFL player said. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."
In February, Isabella will start chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, NC.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"That's my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over," she said of chemo.
As for why the teen decided to publicize her battle, she explained, "I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in. I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who people, maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."