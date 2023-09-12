Kelly Ripa Didn't Snub Robin Roberts' Wedding to Avoid Former Co-Host Michael Strahan: Source
Rumors swirled that Kelly Ripa skipped out on Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts' nuptials to Amber Laign due to an ongoing feud with former co-host Michael Strahan — but according to a source, this is 100% not true.
"Kelly wasn’t there because she was with her husband Mark Consuelos on the West Coast, where he was at the Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival," the source dished, noting that Ripa "has been in the same room as Strahan many other times."
"Neither of them are avoiding each other," the source added. "This is false."
Ripa and Strahan co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael together from 2012 to 2016, but when the former professional football player abruptly decided to leave the chat-fest for a stint on Good Morning America, the 52-year-old claimed she had been "blindsided" by the news.
The remaining Live! personality was reportedly so upset that she took a break from hosting the show and upon her return, she told the audience that there should be "communication, consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace," seemingly referring to Strahan's sudden exit.
"I didn't kick up a fuss; it wasn't a big thing; I was just like, I'm not doing this," she said in an interview with Variety. "If I'm not worthy of a discussion, if I'm not worthy of you running this conversation by me — it was outrageous."
"I don't think there was an on-air woman that I didn't hear from: either a personal letter or an email or a text or DM," she added. "It's so easy to think that it's just you. But you'd be amazed how many people don't feel seen or heard at all."
Strahan later addressed his decision to leave with the New York Times, confessing that while the situation "could have been handled better" he didn't want to be on a show where he felt everyone was "carrying" him.
"I’ve done things where I went in with team concepts, and I got there and realized it’s not about the team," he said. "It’s selfish, and I don’t operate well under that."
Daily Mail reported that the rumors Ripa missed the wedding because of Strahan were not true.