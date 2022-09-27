Michele Morrone Sets Record Straight On 'Extent' Of Interaction With Khloé Kardashian After Sparking Romance Rumors
Over before it began. After Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone ignited romance rumors with a sexy snap over the weekend, the 365 Days star's rep set the record straight.
"They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloe was very nice," the actor's rep confirmed to a publication on Monday, September 27. "That was the extent of their interaction."
The upset for Kardashian fans over her lack of newfound love comes two days after the reality star and the Italian hunk were seen getting cozy backstage at the Milan fashion show. Morrone shared a glimpse of their backstage interaction to his Instagram Story, where he was seen pulling Kardashian in close for the sizzling snap.
Another source revealed The Kardashians star had "never met [Michele] before" this weekend. "She just met him in Milan that night. They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."
Kardashian also shared snaps from the fashion-filled weekend, where sister Kim Kardashian's CiaoKim collection was featured in the Dolce & Gabbana show, posting photos with momager Kris Jenner and the SKIMS founder. Her older sister's three eldest children with Kanye West were also in attendance for their mom's big moment.
Though Kardashian was rumored to be dating a private equity investor earlier this year, a seemingly brief romance that "fizzled out," the reality star has not been romantically linked to anyone since she and baby daddy Tristan Thompson broke up following his cheating and paternity scandal.
As OK! reported, the on-and-off former flames secretly reconciled last year and conceived a child via surrogate in November, as they planned to move in together with their 4-year-old daughter, True. Kardashian and the NBA player's plan to be a happy family-of-four was ruined when Thompson was exposed for not only cheating on his baby mama back in March but for it resulting in the birth of a baby boy named Theo, who was born in December.
Despite knowing another woman was carrying his child, Thompson urged Kardashian to speed along the surrogacy process, as she explained in the Season 2 premiere of the family's Hulu series.
"I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Kardashian noted in the heartbreaking episode. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born."
Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, in August.