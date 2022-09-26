Thirst Trap Alert! Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Bombshell Body After Sparking Romance Rumors With '365 Days' Actor Michele Morrone
Hot and unbothered! Khloé Kardashian stepped out in a show-stopping style as she enjoyed an exciting night out during Milan Fashion Week.
The mother-of-two took to Instagram with a series of stunning photos from her special evening with friends and family.
Although sparking romance rumors with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone, the handsome celeb was not seen in any of Kardashian's images from her Italian outing.
In the set of pictures posted on Monday, September 26, the reality TV star owned the night in an all-white dominating design. Kardashian's outfit showed off her attractively toned body with its cut-out details.
The blonde bombshell bared her shoulders and long legs with the ensemble's bustier top and short length, but kept part of her skin covered as she topped off her look with lavish-looking white quarter-sleeve gloves.
In one of the Instagram images, Kardashian posed beside her sister Kim Kardashian and some of their friends for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion week after-party, which she captioned, "the group chat is back outside 🤍."
The stunning group of ladies were in attendance at the designer's event to celebrate Kim's collection and partnership with the luxury brand.
The 38-year-old's united reunion with friends came just hours after Kardashian was spotted cozying up with Morrone while backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.
As OK! previously reported, the Italian actor took to his own Instagram Story to show off his outing with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — and fans immediately went crazy over this hot new potential romance.
"Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed," a fan wrote on Twitter after viewing the pair's latest appearance.
While Kardashian has not spoken out about her rumored new man, the media personality is definitely showing her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, what he's missing out on.
In The Kardashians season 2 Hulu premiere, Khloé emotionally opened up about the difficulties behind welcoming her newborn son while dealing with her ex-boyfriend's traumatically cheating ways.
Although she was sad about the ordeal, Kardashian seems ready to move on to bigger and better things — and Morrone may be one of them.
"Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," the mother-of-two revealed. "It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."