Jealous Much? Tristan Thompson Goes Shirtless After Khloé Kardashian's New Romance Rumors Swirl

If Tristan Thompson is trying to prove he's not phased by Khloé Kardashian sparking romance rumors by posting a thirst trap, he should try a different tactic.

While The Kardashians star was busy this weekend with 365 Days actor Michele Morron, her cheating ex was letting off some steam in the weight room — and took a picture to prove it!

The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, with a shirtless selfie in the gym to show off his V-line abs with the caption: "Sunday morning locked in. Be bless."