Jealous Much? Tristan Thompson Goes Shirtless After Khloé Kardashian's New Romance Rumors Swirl
If Tristan Thompson is trying to prove he's not phased by Khloé Kardashian sparking romance rumors by posting a thirst trap, he should try a different tactic.
While The Kardashians star was busy this weekend with 365 Days actor Michele Morron, her cheating ex was letting off some steam in the weight room — and took a picture to prove it!
The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, with a shirtless selfie in the gym to show off his V-line abs with the caption: "Sunday morning locked in. Be bless."
Meanwhile, Kardashian also shared some sexy snaps from her lavish weekend after heading out with her family and friends to a Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Event — where a new man seemed to catch the blonde babe's eye.
Morrone took to his own Instagram Story to show off an attractive picture of him and Kardashian posing extremely close to one another. The sexy snap of the good looking pair instantly sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with many wondering whether the actor is the newest man on Kardashian's arm.
Although neither Kardashian nor Morron commented on whether there was a romantic connection, it's safe to say Kardashian's family and friends are just happy to see the Good American cofounder in high spirits after the latest drama Thompson has put her through.
The Kardashians Season 2 Hulu premiere unravelled intimate details behind the stress and sorrow Kardashian faced while expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Thompson. The estranged pair also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
During the 38-year-old's pregnancy via surrogate, Thompson was exposed for being the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, who was born in December 2021, one month after the on-and-off couple conceived their little boy.
Kardashian admitted she felt "bamboozled" by Thompson, considering he conceived a baby with Kardashian while knowing the woman he cheated on the reality star with was also expecting.
"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," Kardashian said of the sequence of events. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
Kylie Jenner, 25, weighed in on the scandal, noting she is "really disappointed" by Thompson's behavior. "It's really f***ed up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else."
Kendall Jenner, 26, also added in her two sense, rhetorically questioning, "you were encouraging Khloé to go forward with this, while you knew that that was also happening?"
"It's almost like he wanted to trap her," the supermodel candidly pointed out.