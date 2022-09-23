'Hard To Watch': Lamar Odom Reacts To Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian's Sadness During Hulu Premiere

OK! previously reported the former professional athlete stated Khloé could have "hollered at him" for a baby amid Thompson's exposed cheating behaviors during both times the blonde bombshell was expecting their children.

Thompson maliciously slept with other women while Khloé was pregnant with their 4-year-old daughter, True, and did so once again during the media personality's recent pregnancy via surrogate this year.

The entire Kardashian clan felt similar to Khloé's ex-husband, as their hearts also broke to watch their loved one get burned twice by her baby daddy's manipulative ways.

During The Kardashians premiere, Kylie Jenner, 25, expressed feeling "really disappointed" by how Thompson treated her older sister, while adding, "it's really f***ed up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else."