Tristan Thompson Caught Leaving West Hollywood Afterparty With OnlyFans Model As Khloé Kardashian Debuts Exes' Son
Onto the next! Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV as his and ex Khloé Kardashian's son made his TV debut.
Thompson went to Jack Harlow's concert afterparty at the West Hollywood venue on Wednesday, September 21, reportedly leaving the celebration with the model on his arm.
Though Thompson, 31, and the 24-year-old didn't arrive together, they were reportedly seen getting in the same vehicle, the NBA star's Maybach SUV.
As Thompson continues to enjoy his bachelor life, Kardashian has been relishing in motherhood, which she offered a glimpse of in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.
The episode of the beloved Hulu series, which dropped Wednesday night, jumped right into the spiraling drama behind the birth of Kardashian and Thompson's second child.
As OK! reported, Kardashian and Thompson conceived their baby in November 2021, only weeks before his cheating and paternity scandals were brought to light. Adding salt to the wound was the fact that Thompson knew another woman was pregnant with his child as he continued to put pressure on the reality star to speed up her own pregnancy process.
"I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Kardashian, who also shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, 31, said in the Hulu episode. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born."
Admitting she felt "bamboozled" by how the series of events played out at the hands of her baby daddy, she added: "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
Despite the obvious upset, Kardashian is taking the situation is stride, as she has a healthy baby boy joining her young brood. Meanwhile, it seems Thompson has also gotten over his scandal, which resulted in the on-an-off couple breaking up yet again, as he was spotted holding hands with another mystery woman only two months ago.
Though Kardashian's loyal fans were up in arms about the sighting, considering it came mere days after it was reported that they were expecting their second child, the mother-of-two appeared to give her seal of approval.
Back in July, Kardashian "liked" a telling Instagram post that read, "To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting."
“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby," the post concluded.