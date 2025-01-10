Barack Obama and Donald Trump Mocked by 'Daily Show' Star for Their Weird 'Chemistry' at Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'Someone's Trying to Make Elon Jealous'

On a recent episode of The Daily Show, Lydic pointed out the president-elect has essentially personally insulted every single person that was seated around him.

“It’s a seating chart so awkward; it probably had them asking if there was any extra room in that coffin,” the comedian joked.

Lydic also highlighted a "surprising moment of chemistry” between Trump and one of his biggest political targets, Obama.

“Ooooooooh, someone’s trying to make Elon [Musk] jealous! It’s a little weird for Obama though, right? To go from ‘this guy is future Hitler’ to ‘oh, man, cool story, future Hitler!'” she told her audience.