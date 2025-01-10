Barack Obama and Donald Trump Mocked by 'Daily Show' Star for Their Weird 'Chemistry' at Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'Someone's Trying to Make Elon Jealous'
The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic took jabs at former President Barack Obama for having "chemistry" with President-elect Donald Trump at late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.
On a recent episode of The Daily Show, Lydic pointed out the president-elect has essentially personally insulted every single person that was seated around him.
“It’s a seating chart so awkward; it probably had them asking if there was any extra room in that coffin,” the comedian joked.
Lydic also highlighted a "surprising moment of chemistry” between Trump and one of his biggest political targets, Obama.
“Ooooooooh, someone’s trying to make Elon [Musk] jealous! It’s a little weird for Obama though, right? To go from ‘this guy is future Hitler’ to ‘oh, man, cool story, future Hitler!'” she told her audience.
Lydic also showed a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris looking back at Obama and Trump and their friendly conversation.
“I don’t know if that funeral music was for Carter or for her. Kamala did the look that I do when someone behind me at the movie theater is talking,” she joked.
The vice president was clearly “not happy” with the exchange going on behind her.
“She did not seem happy to be sitting that close to Donald Trump,” the host pointed out. “She basically spent the rest of the day flipping through that funeral program like she was going to find 44 electoral votes in it.”
As OK! previously reported, a clip of Trump and Obama's interaction during the funeral went viral on social media, with several critics calling out the alleged "bromance."
Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman claimed it’s possible the two political leaders were wary of cameras being pointed at them as they sat shoulder to shoulder, which is likely why they "appeared cordial."
Freeman said the two were possibly chatting about international agreements.
"I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do," Trump told NBC News from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, following the funeral.
Trump didn't reveal what he and Obama were talking about, but he did tell the outlet, "We have [a] little different philosophies, right? I don’t know, we just got along. But I got along with everybody on that. You know, we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well."
Although it appeared to be smiles and laughs on Thursday, Obama and Trump have not seen eye-to-eye throughout their political careers.
During Trump's first presidential campaign, he frequently vowed to end several Obama-era policies, including Obamacare, climate change policies, LGBTQ+ protections and states that legalized marijuana.
Obama has also been critical about Trump. In October 2024, he questioned the mental competency of his successor on the campaign trail by saying the country can’t afford an "older, loonier Donald Trump."
"There are questions about his competence. I mean, he’s out there giving two-hour speeches. It's like Fidel Castro — just keeps on talking. It's just word salads,” Obama said at a campaign rally for Harris in Madison, Wisconsin.