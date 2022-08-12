Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Shortly After Singer Announced Split From Husband Patrick Carney

In 2020, Branch and Carney experienced a set back when the former had a miscarriage, but she leaned on her man during the tough time.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet,'" Branch wrote at the time. "December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage."

"Between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else," she shared.