Singer Michelle Branch had a difficult Christmas as she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage over the holidays.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.'” Branch wrote on Instagram on Saturday, December 26.

“December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage…”

Branch tried to be positive and “between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else.”

“Happy Christmas, everyone xx,” she ended the post.

Branch shared several snaps from the holidays which featured her husband, Patrick Carney, her sister Nicole and her two children. Prior to the miscarriage, Branch had not announced that she was pregnant again.

“Sending all my good vibes and love. So sorry to hear about your loss!” one fan wrote.

“Sending love and a huge hug,” another said.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Michelle. Happy Christmas to you as well!” a third fan commented.

Branch has two children. She shares 15-year-old daughter, Owen Isabella Landue, with ex-husband, Teddy Landau, and in 2018 welcomed her son, Rhys James Carney, with Carney.

Branch and Carney met in 2015 but things really heated up for the pair when the Black Keyes drummed produced her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic and the couple tied the knot in 2019. In 2017, Branch compared her family dynamic to Modern Family to PEOPLE as she moved in with Carney the same year she split from Landau.

Branch lives in Nashville, Tenn., where an RV exploded and injured three people on Christmas morning.

We’re thinking of Branch during this difficult time.