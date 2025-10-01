Michelle Obama Reveals Husband Barack's 'Irritating' Habit That Makes Her Want to 'Smack' Him 'Upside the Head'

Article continues below advertisement

If Barack Obama's chewing habits were a deal breaker, his marriage to Michelle wouldn't have lasted more than 30 years! During the Wednesday, October 1, episode of Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, the former first lady of the United States exposed what she finds "irritating" about her husband at the dinner table. Michelle made the revelation while sitting down with couples therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik — who was a special guest on the episode.

The Becoming author admitted she gets annoyed by the noises Barack makes when he eats while discussing how the couple often finds themselves with little to talk about ever since their daughters — Sasha, 24, and Malia, 27 — moved out of their home. "We always have the kids to talk about, but not on a day-to-day basis," Michelle explained. "We’ve noticed how much of our time we’ve spent talking about them, right? So now that we’re empty-nesters, it’s like, ‘Well, what are we going to talk about?'" Craig insisted there's always "something to talk about" with a partner and suggested Michelle find whatever that may be — though Dr. Guralnik disagreed.

"There's a way to be next to another person, even in silence, that can be very alive," the therapist noted, offering Michelle an option of talking about whatever is on her mind when sitting across from Barack at the dinner table. Michelle found an issue with that advice, however, as she confessed: "Because how many times does somebody ask, 'What are you thinking about?' And you’re like, 'Well, let me make up a thing.'" "Because I don't actually want to tell you what I was thinking about, which is like, 'The way you’re chewing makes me want to smack you upside the head,'" she quipped.

The psychoanalyst joked how that would be a "really interesting" point to bring up, as Michelle acted out the hypothetical conversation. "Why does your chewing annoy me so much? Let’s discuss," she pretended to ask before deciding: "Yeah, I don’t know if I’d bring that up." Dr. Guralnik assured Michelle being annoyed by the sound of someone chewing is "a thing," especially in marriage, but reminded Barack's wife that hearing a person eat is the same thing as listening to the "essence" of who they are.

