Michelle Obama Reveals Husband Barack's 'Irritating' Habit That Makes Her Want to 'Smack' Him 'Upside the Head'

Split photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.
Source: MEGA; Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama admitted there's a specific thing she finds annoying about her husband, Barack Obama.

Profile Image

Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

If Barack Obama's chewing habits were a deal breaker, his marriage to Michelle wouldn't have lasted more than 30 years!

During the Wednesday, October 1, episode of Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, the former first lady of the United States exposed what she finds "irritating" about her husband at the dinner table.

Michelle made the revelation while sitting down with couples therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik — who was a special guest on the episode.

Michelle Obama Says She and Barack Run Out of Things to Talk About

Image of Michelle Obama said she and Barack sometimes run out of things to talk about at the dinner table.
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama said she and Barack sometimes run out of things to talk about at the dinner table.

The Becoming author admitted she gets annoyed by the noises Barack makes when he eats while discussing how the couple often finds themselves with little to talk about ever since their daughters — Sasha, 24, and Malia, 27 — moved out of their home.

"We always have the kids to talk about, but not on a day-to-day basis," Michelle explained. "We’ve noticed how much of our time we’ve spent talking about them, right? So now that we’re empty-nesters, it’s like, ‘Well, what are we going to talk about?'"

Craig insisted there's always "something to talk about" with a partner and suggested Michelle find whatever that may be — though Dr. Guralnik disagreed.

Image of Michelle Obama and her daughters get 'irritated' by Barack's chewing habits.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama and her daughters get 'irritated' by Barack's chewing habits.

"There's a way to be next to another person, even in silence, that can be very alive," the therapist noted, offering Michelle an option of talking about whatever is on her mind when sitting across from Barack at the dinner table.

Michelle found an issue with that advice, however, as she confessed: "Because how many times does somebody ask, 'What are you thinking about?' And you’re like, 'Well, let me make up a thing.'"

"Because I don't actually want to tell you what I was thinking about, which is like, 'The way you’re chewing makes me want to smack you upside the head,'" she quipped.

Michelle Obama Gets 'Very Irritated' by Barack's Chewing Habits

Image of Michelle Obama spoke to a couples therapist during her 'IMO' podcast.
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama spoke to a couples therapist during her 'IMO' podcast.

The psychoanalyst joked how that would be a "really interesting" point to bring up, as Michelle acted out the hypothetical conversation.

"Why does your chewing annoy me so much? Let’s discuss," she pretended to ask before deciding: "Yeah, I don’t know if I’d bring that up."

Dr. Guralnik assured Michelle being annoyed by the sound of someone chewing is "a thing," especially in marriage, but reminded Barack's wife that hearing a person eat is the same thing as listening to the "essence" of who they are.

Image of Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992.
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992.

"The girls and I are very irritated with the way Barack chews," Michelle doubled down, referencing her daughters.

At another point during Wednesday's episode, Michelle opened up about difficulties she faces within her marriage as a result of being in the spotlight.

"Even when it’s great, it’s hard," she expressed of her relationship with Barack, whom she married in 1992.

