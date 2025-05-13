Michelle Obama Reveals 'Deal' She and Husband Barack Have in Their Marriage, Exposes Her No. 1 Rule for the Bedroom

"We have a deal, Barack and I, in our marriage," she confessed. "It started very early and it’s like 'I can tease you but you cannot tease me.’ So when he does, I’m like ‘Oh oh oh, wait a minute, what’s going on here?’"

"But when me, [daughters] Malia and Sasha are all of us together, he doesn’t stand a chance. We mercilessly go after him. Teasing is our love language and I tell him that. I say ‘When I tease you, it’s like a love tap,'" Michelle quipped in reference to her and Barack's two girls — who are 26 and 23 years old, respectively.