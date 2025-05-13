or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Michelle Obama
OK LogoCOUPLES

Michelle Obama Reveals 'Deal' She and Husband Barack Have in Their Marriage, Exposes Her No. 1 Rule for the Bedroom

Photo of Michelle Obama; picture of Barack Obama.
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama has several rules for her husband, Barack Obama, to follow — and they are mainly in her favor.

The former first lady revealed during the Tuesday, May 13 episode of Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast that she and the past president of the United States have a "deal" they agreed upon as partners.

Article continues below advertisement

What 'Deal' Do the Obamas Have in Their Marriage?

Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

"We have a deal, Barack and I, in our marriage," she confessed. "It started very early and it’s like 'I can tease you but you cannot tease me.’ So when he does, I’m like ‘Oh oh oh, wait a minute, what’s going on here?’"

"But when me, [daughters] Malia and Sasha are all of us together, he doesn’t stand a chance. We mercilessly go after him. Teasing is our love language and I tell him that. I say ‘When I tease you, it’s like a love tap,'" Michelle quipped in reference to her and Barack's two girls — who are 26 and 23 years old, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama's No. 1 Bedroom Rule

michelle obama deal barack marriage expose rule bedroom
Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Michelle Obama heads to bed way earlier than her husband, Barack.

Michelle additionally admitted to enforcing a strict criteria for the climate of her and Barack's bedroom.

"The room has to be cold," she declared. "It’s a battle with my partner, because he’s always cold and I’m like ‘Do not touch [the thermostat].’ And sometimes I wake up hot and I’ll wake him up, ‘Did you touch the thermostat? You touched the thermostat didn’t you?’ and he’s like, ‘I didn’t, I swear to God!’ He now knows, and he’s afraid of the thermostat."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Michelle Obama's Bedtime Routine

michelle obama deal barack marriage expose rule bedroom
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama previously shut down rumors her and Barack were divorcing.

When it comes to bedtime, Michelle not only likes a cooler temperature, but calls it a night rather early.

"We usually have dinner at around 6:30 and he’s a night owl," she explained of Barack. "If we have guests, I’m good; if I’m with people, I’m up, I’m awake, I can do this stuff. But after we’ve had our catchup conversation and our together time and all of that, I’m looking at the clock and he’s looking at me like, 'Really, it’s 8 o’clock.' I’m like, 'It’s not you, it’s me, it’s time for bed!'"

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Former First Lady Struggles With Confidence

michelle obama deal barack marriage expose rule bedroom
Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

The former first lady recently revealed she's in therapy.

Elsewhere in her appearance on Poehler’s podcast, Michelle — who recent revealed she’s in therapy — discussed how it’s taken her practically the entirety of her life to fully feel confident.

"I know there are young women in their thirties and forties trying to get that perfection thing right," the Becoming author pointed out. "We always feel like we’re not doing enough, we’re always harboring guilt and it’s not until now that we can look back on this lifetime of accomplishments and say ‘Look, maybe I did know a thing or two.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @goodhangwithamy/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

michelle obama deal barack marriage expose rule bedroom
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama admitted she struggles with confidence.

"I think we’re harder on ourselves than anyone can be. And I’m having those conversations with myself every day. It’s like ‘slow down, it’s okay, you don’t have to get this right, you can make some mistakes maybe, and you’ve got some wisdom to share.’ Finally, you know, I feel confident in the wisdom that I have to share," Michelle concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.