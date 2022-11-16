Michelle Obama Against Daughters Settling Down Young: 'I Don’t Want Them To See Marriage As A Trophy'

“Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack [Obama] and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” Michelle penned about her kids in the new read.

"It’s just one part of the life-building that’s happening for them these days, a piece of the larger puzzle. The truth is that I’m hoping our daughters won’t rush out of the flea market too quickly," the attorney wrote. "I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful."