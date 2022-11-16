Michelle Obama Against Daughters Settling Down Young: 'I Don’t Want Them To See Marriage As A Trophy'
Michelle Obama is thrilled her daughters are not taking their love lives too seriously. The former first lady revealed in her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, that she's not keen on Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, tying the knot in their early 20s since she believes they first need to discover who they are as individuals.
“Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack [Obama] and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” Michelle penned about her kids in the new read.
BORN TO STUN! MICHELLE OBAMA ROCKS CHIC MONOCHROME OUTFIT TO NYC DINNER WITH BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
"It’s just one part of the life-building that’s happening for them these days, a piece of the larger puzzle. The truth is that I’m hoping our daughters won’t rush out of the flea market too quickly," the attorney wrote. "I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful."
Michelle explained how she wants her daughters to evolve into their own independent people before joining their lives with someone else. “I don’t want them to see marriage as some sort of trophy that must be hunted and won, or to believe that a wedding is the sort of spectacle they need to properly launch a fulfilling life, or to ever feel that having children is any sort of requirement," she continued.
"My hope instead is that they’ll experience different levels of commitment, figuring out how to end relationships that aren’t working and how to start new ones that seem promising," she noted. "When and if my kids do choose someone, finally, to be with for life, I want them to do it from a place of strength, truly knowing who they are and what they need."
TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY OUT TO L.A. MUSEUM WITH MYSTERY MAN
As the presidential offspring continue to navigate love in their 20s, Malia — who is working in Los Angeles as a screenwriter — was spotted this summer with record producer Dawit Eklund after sparking rumors she called it quits with Rory Farquharson after nearly five years together.
As for USC student Sasha, she has allegedly been dating the son of Ray star Clifton Powell and chef/designer Kimberly Powell, Clifton Powell Jr.
"They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home," their mother explained in a 2021 interview. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."