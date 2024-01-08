Michelle Obama Knows Barack Obama Cannot Be Solely 'Responsible' for Her Happiness: 'I Have to Define It for Myself'

Now, Michelle has made sure to lean on her friends when necessary. "He can talk, but he will come by a friendship session, you know, nine o'clock in the morning. I have a friend staying with me and he's like, 'What are y'all talking about?' It's like, 'Well, we're just now getting into our kids, and we're going to talk about each one of them separately for like an hour,'" she admitted with a laugh.

"He's like, 'I couldn't do that.' He can't be that for me. But I have really good, mostly girlfriends who give me that. We will dissect life to the bitter end. We will wring everything out of every subject," Michelle added. "And he's like, 'I think I'm done.' And I was like, 'Well, you can go be done because I've got her and we just got started!'"