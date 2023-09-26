Ted Cruz Believes 'Savior' Michelle Obama Is Democrats' Top Choice to Replace Joe Biden in 2024 Election
At the moment, no one but President Joe Biden is being heavily talked about as a Democratic nominee for the 2024 election, but Republican Ted Cruz believes that will all change next year.
Appearing on the Monday, September 25, episode of Hannity, the senator predicted that at some point, Michelle Obama will be the new frontrunner.
"I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate," he spilled to the host.
"I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in," he continued. "And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden — every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up."
Fox News star Hannity questioned whether the mother-of-two, 59, would even want to run for the presidency, to which Cruz, 52, admitted, "I don’t know Michelle very well."
He went on to explain that if Biden did drop out, there's a good chance that the top four candidates of the Democratic party would be Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. However, the Texas resident believes that each of those individuals also comes with as much support as they do hate, while the Becoming author doesn't divide the masses.
"If the Democrats pick any of those four, you tick off the other three and risk alienating their supporters. I think Michelle Obama brings the Obama pedigree," he said. "She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a First Lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead.’"
"I don’t know if she wants it," the father-of-two noted. "But I do think it would be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground."
As OK! reported, Biden's age has become the main point of concern for Americans when it comes to voting for him for a second term, as he'll turn 81 in November.
However, the commander-in-chief insisted his years of experience are a positive thing.
Mediaite reported on Cruz's prediction.