Cha-Ching: Michelle Obama Raked in $740K for 1 Hour Speech in Germany: Source
Michelle Obama is raking in the big bucks! The former first lady made over $700,000 for a one-hour speaking engagement in Germany on Monday, September 25.
The Harvard Law School graduate talked about learning to "push past self-doubt while discussing the importance of inclusivity and diversity" to an audience of 5,000 attendees at the Bits and Pretzels forum in Munich, Germany.
The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Malia and Sasha with former POTUS Barack Obama — "topped the list" of people organizers most wanted to nab for the event and she was paid 700,000 euros or around $741,00 U.S. dollars for her highly anticipated appearance.
"They really pulled out all the stops to get her," a source spilled to a news outlet. "It’s one of the highest fees that they have ever paid."
This is a huge pay jump from some of her previous speaking engagements. According to an Axios report from 2017, Michelle was able to be booked for $200,000 at the time, while Barack could earn $400,000 — the current yearly salary for the president.
This latest evidence of Michelle's widespread popularity comes as Ted Cruz continues to theorize that she is planning to run for president in the 2024 election.
"I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate," the Texas senator speculated on the Monday, September 25, episode of Hannity.
"I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in," he continued. "And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden — every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up."
"She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a First Lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead,'" he continued.
The politician clarified that he didn't know her well enough to be sure whether she was at all interested in the presidency, but noted it would likely "be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground."
The sources spoke with Daily Mail about Michelle's earnings.