Politics Michelle Obama Cracks Up as Dave Chappelle Roasts Donald Trump After Husband Barack Exposed Their Marital 'Tension': Watch Source: Michelle Obama/youtube; mega Dave Chappelle revealed his daughter isn't impressed with Donald Trump. Allie Fasanella May 6 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Michelle Obama shared a laugh with Dave Chappelle after the comedian revealed what his daughter said about Donald Trump during an episode of her podcast on Wednesday, May 6. “I was trying to explain to somebody, I’m like, ‘You know, my daughter is 16, so Donald Trump is the first white president she’s ever seen,’” Chappelle, 52, told the former first lady. “And my baby’s like, ‘Oh no! They’re not good at it, daddy.’” Obama, 62, let out a hearty chuckle before replying, “It’s a hard job. It’s a hard job, I’m trying to tell you people."

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Source: Michelle Obama/youtube Dave Chappelle appeared on Michelle Obama's 'IMO' podcast on May 6.

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Barack Obama's Demanding Schedule 'Frustrates' Michelle

Source: The Late Show/youtube; Michelle Obama/youtube Barack Obama recently admitted it 'frustrates' his wife that Donald Trump's presidency has pulled him back into politics.

Just days prior to the ex-FLOTUS' sit-down with Chappelle aired, the New Yorker published an interview with Barack Obama in which he revealed his marriage has be affected by the current administration. The former commander-in-chief admitted Donald's presidency has pulled him back into politics "more than [he] would have preferred," causing "genuine tension" in his relationship with Michelle. "She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," Barack, 64, told the publication.

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Source: mega The couple have battled divorce rumors over the years.

"It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her," he said, referring to his demanding campaign circuit schedule. "I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents," the Democratic politician explained. "They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office." Barack has remained a prominent figure of the Democratic party since leaving office in 2017, hopping on campaign trails throughout the country in every major election.

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Michelle Obama Addressed 'Tough Times' in Their Marriage

Source: @barackobama/instagram 'You can go through ten bad years in a 30-year-old marriage and that's still great odds,' the former first lady said recently.

Barack's remarks about his marriage come after Michelle, 62, opened up about the couple's ups and downs earlier this year. "We’ve been married 30 plus years. Something works," she said on her podcast in March. "If you don’t let people know about the tough times, I think they quit too soon." "That’s why I say things like you can go through ten bad years in a 30-year marriage and that’s still great odds," the mother-of-two went on, referring to a previous declaration in which she confessed she "couldn't stand" her husband for a decade.

'You Dig Deeper'

Source: @barackobama/instagram Michelle Obama said her and Barack have 'done the work.'