Michelle Obama Stands by Decision to Skip Donald Trump's Inauguration After Growing Tired of 'Doing the Right Thing': 'It'll Never Be Enough'

"You know, as a box-checking person who has been checking her whole life, doing the right thing, trying to always be an example, always going high … I think I just told myself, ‘I think I’ve done enough of that,’ and if I haven’t, then I never will," the wife of the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama explained.

"It’ll never be enough. So let me start now," she noted after previously opening up about how the choice had to do with putting herself first and learning how to say "no" during the April 23 episode of her and brother Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast.