Donald Trump's Camp 'Having a Good Laugh' After Michelle Obama Confirmed She Would Not Be Attending Inauguration: Sources
Donald Trump's camp reportedly wasn't bothered after it was announced former First Lady Michelle Obama would not be attending the president-elect's upcoming inauguration on January 20.
Insiders close to the planning of the ceremony said the Trump team has been "having a good laugh" about the whole situation and "didn't expect her to come anyway."
As OK! previously reported, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama released a statement earlier this week about the Obamas' respective Inauguration Day plans.
"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies," the statement read. "Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."
Other presidential couples, including George W. and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton, are currently scheduled to be at the upscale event.
The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Malia and Sasha with Barack — swiftly faced backlash for her decision to remain in Hawaii for an "extended vacation" during both Donald's swearing-in and former President Jimmy Carter's recent funeral.
Some critics on social media called it an "act of disrespect," and another suggested it was a "violation of protocols."
A Republican insider told an outlet, "It’s obvious that this was her way of protesting Trump. She hates him."
However, a separate Democratic source pointed out, "Donald Trump and Melania didn’t go to Joe Biden’s inauguration and nobody cared. No one said anything."
As OK! previously reported, Barack and Michelle rallied for Vice President Kamala Harris throughout her 2024 presidential election campaign.
After the 60-year-old politician lost the race to her Republican rival, the Obamas released a heartfelt statement on X encouraging disappointed voters to "listen to each other" and "abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great."
"America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do," the message read. "Progress requires us to extend good faith and grace — even to people with whom we deeply disagree. That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free."
