or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michelle Obama
OK LogoNEWS

Michelle Obama's Quote About How 'Strong Men' Don't Need to 'Put Women Down to Make Themselves Feel Powerful' Resurfaces After UFC Star's Diss

Composite photo of Michelle Obama and Josh Hokit
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama has not responded to Josh Hokit's disgraceful remark.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2026, Updated 6:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama's past comments regarding the way good men treat women resurfaced after UFC fighter Josh Hokit called her "a man" at the White House's UFC Freedom 250 event.

Obama's remark came during a 2016 event in Manchester, NH, as she shamed Donald Trump's misogynistic comments about women.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @steveharveyfm/instagram

Michelle Obama's 2016 quote about men supporting women went viral after Josh Hokit's diss.

"Let's be very clear. Strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put women down to make themselves feel powerful," the former first lady stated. "People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together."

Steve Harvey's morning show's Instagram account was one of several media profiles to post the footage of her speech after the UFC event, with celebrities such as Andy Cohen and Chelsea Handler "liking" the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Receives Support

Photo of Fans sent the former first lady their support via social media.
Source: MEGA

Fans sent the former first lady their support via social media.

The comments section was also flooded with supportive comments for the mother-of-two, with one writing, "Why won’t they leave her alone? They are soooo pressed by her fabulousness!!! 💙💙💙💙."

"What I wouldn't give for intelligent, respectable, moral leaders," said another fan, with a third penning, "We are led by the weakest men in history and they keep proving it every day."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Josh Hokit randomly said after his match, 'Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?'
Source: MEGA

Josh Hokit randomly said after his match, 'Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?'

As OK! reported, Hokit randomly blurted out after his cage match, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?”

According to CNN, Trump "half-smiled" at the athlete's comment.

The president has stayed silent on the controversy, while all White House rep Steven Cheung had to say was Hokit "had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dana White Condemned Josh Hokit's Remark

Photo of UFC CEO Dana White said he was against the athlete's 'nasty' comment.
Source: MEGA

UFC CEO Dana White said he was against the athlete's 'nasty' comment.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White condemned Hokit in a message shared with TIME.

"I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families," he said. "Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of UFC star Josh Hokit has not apologized.
Source: MEGA

UFC star Josh Hokit has not apologized.

Trump himself has also insulted the former first couple on multiple occasions, most recently posting and then deleting a video that depicted them as apes. He refused to take accountability, with the White House claiming a staffer posted it on the POTUS' behalf.

"No, I didn't make a mistake. I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine. I guess it was a take off on The Lion King. Nobody knew that that was in the end," Trump reasoned to a reporter at the time. "If they would have seen it and probably they would have had the sense to take it down."

Barack Obama responded by sharing in an interview, "It's important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention, that it's a distraction, but as I'm traveling around the country … you meet people [and] they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.