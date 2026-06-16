Michelle Obama's Quote About How 'Strong Men' Don't Need to 'Put Women Down to Make Themselves Feel Powerful' Resurfaces After UFC Star's Diss
June 16 2026, Updated 6:07 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama's past comments regarding the way good men treat women resurfaced after UFC fighter Josh Hokit called her "a man" at the White House's UFC Freedom 250 event.
Obama's remark came during a 2016 event in Manchester, NH, as she shamed Donald Trump's misogynistic comments about women.
"Let's be very clear. Strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put women down to make themselves feel powerful," the former first lady stated. "People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together."
Steve Harvey's morning show's Instagram account was one of several media profiles to post the footage of her speech after the UFC event, with celebrities such as Andy Cohen and Chelsea Handler "liking" the upload.
Michelle Obama Receives Support
The comments section was also flooded with supportive comments for the mother-of-two, with one writing, "Why won’t they leave her alone? They are soooo pressed by her fabulousness!!! 💙💙💙💙."
"What I wouldn't give for intelligent, respectable, moral leaders," said another fan, with a third penning, "We are led by the weakest men in history and they keep proving it every day."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Hokit randomly blurted out after his cage match, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?”
According to CNN, Trump "half-smiled" at the athlete's comment.
The president has stayed silent on the controversy, while all White House rep Steven Cheung had to say was Hokit "had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.”
Dana White Condemned Josh Hokit's Remark
Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White condemned Hokit in a message shared with TIME.
"I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families," he said. "Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense."
Trump himself has also insulted the former first couple on multiple occasions, most recently posting and then deleting a video that depicted them as apes. He refused to take accountability, with the White House claiming a staffer posted it on the POTUS' behalf.
"No, I didn't make a mistake. I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine. I guess it was a take off on The Lion King. Nobody knew that that was in the end," Trump reasoned to a reporter at the time. "If they would have seen it and probably they would have had the sense to take it down."
Barack Obama responded by sharing in an interview, "It's important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling. It is true that it gets attention, that it's a distraction, but as I'm traveling around the country … you meet people [and] they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness."