Michelle Obama's Quote About How 'Strong Men' Don't Need to 'Put Women Down to Make Themselves Feel Powerful' Resurfaces After UFC Star's Diss

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"Let's be very clear. Strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put women down to make themselves feel powerful," the former first lady stated. "People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together." Steve Harvey's morning show's Instagram account was one of several media profiles to post the footage of her speech after the UFC event, with celebrities such as Andy Cohen and Chelsea Handler "liking" the upload.

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Michelle Obama Receives Support

Source: MEGA Fans sent the former first lady their support via social media.

The comments section was also flooded with supportive comments for the mother-of-two, with one writing, "Why won’t they leave her alone? They are soooo pressed by her fabulousness!!! 💙💙💙💙." "What I wouldn't give for intelligent, respectable, moral leaders," said another fan, with a third penning, "We are led by the weakest men in history and they keep proving it every day."

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Source: MEGA Josh Hokit randomly said after his match, 'Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?'

As OK! reported, Hokit randomly blurted out after his cage match, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?” According to CNN, Trump "half-smiled" at the athlete's comment. The president has stayed silent on the controversy, while all White House rep Steven Cheung had to say was Hokit "had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.”

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Dana White Condemned Josh Hokit's Remark

Source: MEGA UFC CEO Dana White said he was against the athlete's 'nasty' comment.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White condemned Hokit in a message shared with TIME. "I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families," he said. "Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense."

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Source: MEGA UFC star Josh Hokit has not apologized.