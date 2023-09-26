President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Botching Simple Acronym While Speaking to Leaders From the Pacific Islands: Watch
President Joe Biden made another major fumble while speaking to leaders from the Pacific Islands on Monday, September 25.
The commander-in-chief was trying to abbreviate his administration’s Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative, but he ended up not being able to follow-through.
“Today I’m pleased to announce we’re working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative,” he said. “We call it the P, PI — anyways, doesn’t matter what we call it but that’s what it is.”
“I was gonna get back to acronyms and I’m gonna withstand not doing that,” he added as those around him laughed.
Of course, people immediately weighed in on the situation. One person wrote, "Those 26 letters get tough. Jill... bring him home," while another added, "This is sad!"
"Letters are hard," a third user quipped, while a fourth stated, "Ladies and gentleman the POTUS!!!"
This is hardly the first time Biden has messed up during a speech. As OK! previously reported, the politician recalled a story about the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Va.
"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s," Biden said to the crowd. "And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed."
"The former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, 'What do you think would happen?' He was the sitting president. And he said, 'I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.' And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that's when I decided I — I was going to run again," Biden continued.
Twenty minutes later, Biden seemed to repeat the same details almost word for word.
"You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process," he reiterated to the audience.
"And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, 'There are some very fine people on both sides.' Well, that kept ringing in my head," he noted. "And so, I couldn't, quite frankly, remain silent any longer. So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career."
Even though some are concerned if Biden is all there mentally, he made it clear he's up for the job.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”