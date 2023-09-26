President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Botching Simple Acronym While Speaking to Leaders From the Pacific Islands: Watch

"You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process," he reiterated to the audience.

"And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, 'There are some very fine people on both sides.' Well, that kept ringing in my head," he noted. "And so, I couldn't, quite frankly, remain silent any longer. So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career."