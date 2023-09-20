'Dangerous Scenario': Ted Cruz Predicts Michelle Obama Will Be President After Democrats Kick Out Joe Biden Right Before the 2024 Election

On Monday, September 18, Ted Cruz released an episode of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," where he made a shocking prediction. The Senator of Texas suggested that the Democratic party may replace Joe Biden before nominating him for the 2024 presidential election.

"Here's the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous," Cruz said before he launched into his theory. "In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."