Michelle Obama Blamed Herself When She Struggled to Get Pregnant Before She and Barack Welcomed Daughters Through IVF

Michelle admitted: "So when it happens to you, a box checker, somebody that thought life was gonna be so and so and you did all the right things to have things not work out, and to know that it was gonna be that way and nobody told you so that you be prepared for it, it just, it was a blow. And then as a woman, you’re walking around owning the blow as if it's your fault."

The 61-year-old first opened up about having a miscarriage and her IVF journey in her 2018 memoir, Becoming.