COUPLES Michelle Randolph Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Glen Powell After He Called Their Romance 'Very Serious' Source: MEGA, @MICHELLERANDOLPH/INSTAGRAM Michelle Randolph gave fans another glimpse into her romance with Glen Powell in a new Instagram photo. Taylor Camp Oct. 9 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph is giving fans another rare glimpse into her relationship with Glen Powell. The Landman actress, 29, included a photo of her boyfriend in a new Instagram carousel, offering a peek at their romance after months of keeping their relationship relatively private. The sweet update comes shortly after Powell, 37, opened up abut their connection, revealing why he believes the two are such a good match.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph Gives Fans a Glimpse of Glen Powell

Source: @MICHELLERANDOLPH/INSTAGRAM Michelle Randolph has gradually become more comfortable sharing glimpses of her relationship with Glen Powell on social media.

Randolph's latest Instagram post marks another occasion where the actress has included Powell in her social media updates. Although the couple has become more comfortable appearing together publicly, Randolph has generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Earlier this summer, she shared subtle glimpses of Powell's presence in her life, including a photo featuring his cowboy boots and another showing his beloved dog, Brisket.

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell Recently Gushed About Michelle Randolph

Source: MEGA Glen Powell recently praised Michelle Randolph for supporting his personal and professional ambitions.

Powell recently raved over his girlfriend during an interview with Esquire, explaining that their shared priorities have strengthened their connection. "We both like to show up for our partners," he said, discussing their mutual appreciation for family, work and supporting each other's ambitions. "There's something so lovely about someone rooting for you," he added. "Someone who wants you to win in all the ways that are good for you as a human." The Anyone But You star previously described their romance as "very serious," making it clear their relationship is more than a casual Hollywood fling.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Went Instagram Official in July

Source: @GLENPOWELL/INSTAGRAM Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph confirmed their relationship on Instagram during Fourth of July celebrations.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in November 2025 after being spotted dancing together at a bar in Austin, Tx. Following several public outings, Powell confirmed their romance in July by sharing a photo of the pair kissing during Fourth of July celebrations. The Instagram carousel also featured friends and family members enjoying the holiday together. Since then, the actors have been photographed spending time together in New York City, Paris and at college football games.

Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell Are Both Busy Actors

Source: MEGA Michelle Randolph stars in 'Landman,' while Glen Powell continues building his film and television career.