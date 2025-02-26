Michelle Trachtenberg Reminisced on Life in Cryptic Final Social Media Post Before Tragic Death
Michelle Trachtenberg reflected on her life in her final social media post before her tragic death.
Sharing a 2013 selfie of herself in a green gown at the premiere of her film Killing Kennedy, Trachtenberg cryptically noted she “wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell” before adding: "#throwback."
As fans of Peter Pan know, Tinker Bell is a beloved character, equipped with pixie dust allowing her to fly. She is mostly silent and, when she does speak, it’s in a fairy language.
At 8 a.m. on February 26, Trachtenberg’s mother found her unresponsive in her New York City apartment. Although no official cause of death has been reported yet, insiders are stating it was from natural causes. As OK! reported, Trachtenberg was rumored to have complications from a liver transplant she underwent.
In January 2024, fans took to Trachtenberg’s social media to voice concerns for her health after a selfie she shared. “Explain to me how I look sick,” she fired back to critics on the popular social media platform. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”
In a separate post, she told those coming for her to “check themselves” before criticizing her, insisting she’d never had plastic surgery.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trachtenberg was a beloved star who rose to fame as a child actress on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete. As she grew up, the actress starred alongside pal Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
She called it her “real favorite show” in an interview with the BBC, insisting she tried to think of “ways” for her to get a part. Eventually, she got a call for a role on the hit series and claimed Gellar was “very supportive.”
Aside from Buffy, Trachtenberg appeared on Gossip Girl.
To date, Trachtenberg’s family has not released an official statement on her untimely passing.
Ed Westwick, who starred alongside Trachtenberg on Gossip Girl, took to his Instagram Story to write, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg sending prayers.”