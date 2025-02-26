Michelle Trachtenberg Reminisced on Life in Cryptic Final Social Media Post Before Tragic Death

At 8 a.m. on February 26, Trachtenberg’s mother found her unresponsive in her New York City apartment. Although no official cause of death has been reported yet, insiders are stating it was from natural causes. As OK! reported, Trachtenberg was rumored to have complications from a liver transplant she underwent.

In January 2024, fans took to Trachtenberg’s social media to voice concerns for her health after a selfie she shared. “Explain to me how I look sick,” she fired back to critics on the popular social media platform. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

In a separate post, she told those coming for her to “check themselves” before criticizing her, insisting she’d never had plastic surgery.