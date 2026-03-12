or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mickey Rourke
OK LogoNEWS

Mickey Rourke, 73, Reveals Why He Didn't Pay Nearly $60,000 in Rent Following Eviction

photo of mickey rourke
Source: mega

The 'Wrestler' actor checked into a hotel on January 4, weeks after he was served with an eviction notice for not paying his rent.

March 12 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke explained why he chose to withhold nearly $60,000 in rent before he was forced to leave his Los Angeles home.

"The reason I stopped paying rent was because the living conditions in the house had become unacceptable," Rourke told a news outlet on Wednesday, March 11. "For months there were serious problems that repeatedly went unaddressed despite my efforts to have them fixed."

The Rumble Fish actor, 73, claimed the property had "rodent issues" that were "never fully resolved," adding, "basic maintenance was never properly handled" despite his "repeated requests for repairs."

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke's Los Angeles Home Was in Very 'Poor Condition'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Mickey Rourke refused to pay $59,100 in rent.
Source: mega

Mickey Rourke refused to pay $59,100 in rent.

"Withholding rent was not a decision I made lightly," Rourke insisted. "I simply could not continue paying for a house that was in such poor condition after so many attempts to have these issues corrected."

The Oscar-nominated actor was notably seen checking into a hotel with his dog on January 4, weeks after it was reported he was served with a notice to pay $59,100 in back rent or vacate the property in three days.

On Monday, March 9, an outlet revealed court documents that showed Rourke's rental agreement had been officially canceled with the "lease forfeited."

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke Denies Involvement in GoFundMe Campaign

image of A GoFundMe campaign was set up on Mickey Rourke's behalf to help him avoid losing his home.
Source: @mickey_rourke_/instagram

A GoFundMe campaign was set up on Mickey Rourke's behalf to help him avoid losing his home.

Days after he was photographed moving his belongings into a West Hollywood, Calif., hotel, the former '80s heartthrob addressed a GoFundMe campaign that was collecting donations to help him avoid eviction.

In a video shared to Instagram on January 5, Rourke slammed the fundraiser, claiming he was "frustrated" and "confused" as to why someone would create it on his behalf.

Sporting a hot pink top and his signature cowboy hat, he told his followers, "Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that’s not me, OK?"

MORE ON:
Mickey Rourke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Is Embarassing'

image of 'I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years,' the actor insisted.
Source: mega

'I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years,' the actor insisted.

"If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger," Rourke declared while holding his dog.

"Whoever did this, I don’t know why they did it, I don’t understand it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years," the Golden Globe winner continued.

"You know, my life is very simple," he added. "I don’t go to outside sources like that. And yeah, it is embarrassing, but I’m sure I’ll get over it like anything else."

The Fundraiser Was Taken Down After More Than $100K Was Collected

image of Mickey Rourke has fallen on hard times in recent years.
Source: mega

Mickey Rourke has fallen on hard times in recent years.

The since-deleted fundraiser, which surpassed its $100,000 goal after launching on January 4, stated it was set up by Liya-Joelle Jones for Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines.

It described Rourke as a "force of nature" and an "icon" who suffered "lasting physical and emotional scars" after stepping away from acting to become a professional boxer.

It's unclear where the Angel Heart actor is currently living.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.