'Read My Mind': Mickey Rourke's Comical 2022 Interview About Donald Trump Goes Viral After Recent Election

"Was it because of something you said about President Trump?" the host queried.

The actor responded that it was, but when Morgan pressed him to reveal exactly what he said that caused him to be under suspicion, Rourke quipped, "Just the truth."

"And what truth is that?" Morgan pushed.

After another long pause, Rourke very seriously answered, "Read my mind."

Later in the interview, the Rumble Fish actor claimed the Secret Service had "a lot" to say to him, but added, "That s---'s way over my head so I got nothin' to say anymore about nothin'."