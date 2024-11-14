or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mickey Rourke
OK LogoNEWS

'Read My Mind': Mickey Rourke's Comical 2022 Interview About Donald Trump Goes Viral After Recent Election

Photo of Mickey Rourke and Donald Trump
Source: TALK TV;MEGA

Mickey Rourke is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mickey Rourke's cagey-yet-comical remarks regarding his opinions on Donald Trump have gone viral shortly after the 2024 presidential election.

In 2022, The Wrestler star sat down with Piers Morgan and admitted he'd gotten a visit from the Secret Service after making several comments about the 78-year-old politician.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @OliverMaltman/X
Article continues below advertisement

"They call it the United States of America but it’s now the Divided States of America and there’s one big reason for that but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t need another visit from the Secret Service," he said at the time, adding that the incident had occurred six months before their interview.

When Morgan asked him why they felt the need to see him, Rourke paused for a long moment and then said, "Take a wild guess."

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourkes interview donald trump goes viral talktv
Source: TALK TV

Piers Morgan interviewed Mickey Rourke in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"Was it because of something you said about President Trump?" the host queried.

The actor responded that it was, but when Morgan pressed him to reveal exactly what he said that caused him to be under suspicion, Rourke quipped, "Just the truth."

"And what truth is that?" Morgan pushed.

After another long pause, Rourke very seriously answered, "Read my mind."

Later in the interview, the Rumble Fish actor claimed the Secret Service had "a lot" to say to him, but added, "That s---'s way over my head so I got nothin' to say anymore about nothin'."

MORE ON:
Mickey Rourke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourkes interview donald trump goes viral talktv
Source: TALK TV

Mickey Rourke previously called Donald Trump a 'big-mouthed b---- bully.'

Article continues below advertisement

As the clip circulated X, formerly known as Twitter, users praised Rourke for the hilarious back-and-forth.

One person shared the video and wrote, "This is my favorite exchange in a very long time. Care of Mickey Rourke," and another added, "Bravo sir bravo."

A third noted, "There is a micro smile there that says it all," and a fourth penned, "I absolutely love this extremely weird and hilarious clip ... He snapped into another persona with that 'Read My Mind' line, and I’m here for it!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump meets us house republications nov
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Rourke's criticism of Trump is nothing new. The actor has been open about his views on the controversial president-elect for years. In 2015, the 72-year-old called the politician a "big-mouthed b---- bully." Three years later, he claimed everything Trump said was "bull----" and that he can't be trusted.

"I mean, Ulysses S. Grant was a s----- president," he continued. "So every once in awhile you get a garbage can. We got a garbage can for a president."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.