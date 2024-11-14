'Read My Mind': Mickey Rourke's Comical 2022 Interview About Donald Trump Goes Viral After Recent Election
Mickey Rourke's cagey-yet-comical remarks regarding his opinions on Donald Trump have gone viral shortly after the 2024 presidential election.
In 2022, The Wrestler star sat down with Piers Morgan and admitted he'd gotten a visit from the Secret Service after making several comments about the 78-year-old politician.
"They call it the United States of America but it’s now the Divided States of America and there’s one big reason for that but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t need another visit from the Secret Service," he said at the time, adding that the incident had occurred six months before their interview.
When Morgan asked him why they felt the need to see him, Rourke paused for a long moment and then said, "Take a wild guess."
"Was it because of something you said about President Trump?" the host queried.
The actor responded that it was, but when Morgan pressed him to reveal exactly what he said that caused him to be under suspicion, Rourke quipped, "Just the truth."
"And what truth is that?" Morgan pushed.
After another long pause, Rourke very seriously answered, "Read my mind."
Later in the interview, the Rumble Fish actor claimed the Secret Service had "a lot" to say to him, but added, "That s---'s way over my head so I got nothin' to say anymore about nothin'."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As the clip circulated X, formerly known as Twitter, users praised Rourke for the hilarious back-and-forth.
One person shared the video and wrote, "This is my favorite exchange in a very long time. Care of Mickey Rourke," and another added, "Bravo sir bravo."
A third noted, "There is a micro smile there that says it all," and a fourth penned, "I absolutely love this extremely weird and hilarious clip ... He snapped into another persona with that 'Read My Mind' line, and I’m here for it!"
Rourke's criticism of Trump is nothing new. The actor has been open about his views on the controversial president-elect for years. In 2015, the 72-year-old called the politician a "big-mouthed b---- bully." Three years later, he claimed everything Trump said was "bull----" and that he can't be trusted.
"I mean, Ulysses S. Grant was a s----- president," he continued. "So every once in awhile you get a garbage can. We got a garbage can for a president."