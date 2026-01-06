Mickey Rourke Denies Involvement in 'Embarrassing' GoFundMe to Avoid Eviction as It Surpasses $100K Goal: 'I Wouldn’t Ask for No Charity'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Mickey Rourke insists he has nothing to do with the GoFundMe campaign that was collecting donations to help him avoid eviction.
In a video posted to Instagram on Monday night, January 5, the Oscar-nominated actor, 73, slammed the fundraiser, claiming he's "frustrated" and "confused" as to why someone would create it on his behalf.
Sporting a hot pink top and his signature cowboy hat, he told his followers, "Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that’s not me, OK?"
'I Don't Understand It'
"If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger," Rourke declared while holding his dog.
"Whoever did this, I don’t know why they did it, I don’t understand it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years," the Golden Globe winner continued.
"You know, my life is very simple," he added. "I don’t go to outside sources like that. And yeah, it is embarrassing, but I’m sure I’ll get over it like anything else."
Who Set Up Mickey Rourke's GoFundMe?
The GoFundMe page, which surpassed its $100,000 goal since it was launched on Sunday, January 4, states it was set up by Liya-Joelle Jones for Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines.
It described the former '80s heartthrob as a "force of nature" and an "icon" who suffered "lasting physical and emotional scars" after stepping away from acting to become a professional boxer.
"The industry that once celebrated him moved on quickly," the page read. "What followed were years of struggle not defined by spectacle, but by survival: health challenges, financial strain and the quiet toll of being left behind."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Fame Does Not Protect Against Hardship'
The campaign also described the controversial former Hollywood bad boy's situation as "a deeply human one" and declared, "fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability."
It asked fans to help Rourke amid "the threat of eviction from his home" and claimed it was created with his "full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses."
The page now says donations have been paused.
Mickey Rourke Owes $59,100 in Unpaid Rent
The Rumble Fish actor was spotted looking disheveled as he checked into a West Hollywood, Calif., hotel with his pup in tow on Sunday, January 4, weeks after it was reported he was served with an eviction notice.
Presumed friends of Rourke were also photographed loading his belongings from his rental home into a U-Haul truck on Monday.
Per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2025, the Angel Heart star was given a three-day notice to settle up his unpaid rent or be booted from the premises.
At the time, he allegedly owed $59,100 on the three-bedroom property, which he'd been renting since March 2025 for $5,200 per month.