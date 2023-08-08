Mike Pence's Former National Security Advisor Declares Ex-VP 'Unworthy' of the Presidency While Gushing Over Donald Trump
Mike Pence's former National Security Advisor is ripping him a new one.
Keith Kellogg, who worked on the ex-Vice President's team during his time in office, took to his Truth Social account on Monday, August 7, to slam Pence — who has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2024 election — while simultaneously gushing over 45th commander-in-chief Donald Trump.
"I've worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation," Kellogg wrote in the social media post. "Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt."
"His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country," he continued to fawn over the right-wing leader.
After raving over Trump, Kellogg made it clear he would not be voting for Pence because he failed to defend the businessman from Jack Smith's latest indictment against the former leader. "For a period of time in the White House, I served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Pence," he recalled.
"While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump," the advisor continued. "It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump. Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation."
"This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a [laissez-faire] leadership style unworthy of the Presidency," he added, noting that the staunchly conservative politican has been "more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image."
"That is not what Republican voters want," Kellogg claimed before passionately ranting about his love for Trump once more. "President Trump's dedication to the prosperity and security of the United States is unwavering, as is his vision for the future. I believe in the future President Trump envisions. A future that demands bold and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President."