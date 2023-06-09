Down With Donald Trump: Mike Pence Condemns Former President for January 6 Insurrection in Presidential Bid Speech

When Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, they demanded that Pence overturn the election results even though he had no power to do so. Pence shared in his recent speech that Trump "demanded I choose between him and our Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice."

During that chaotic day, the crowds blamed the 64-year-old for not taking action against the "fraudulent" election. Some MAGA fans even threatened Pence, chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!"