Down With Donald Trump: Mike Pence Condemns Former President for January 6 Insurrection in Presidential Bid Speech
Mike Pence slammed his 2020 running mate Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential bid speech on Wednesday, June 7.
The former vice president made sure to separate himself from the ex-president despite their tight knit relationship in the past. In his remarks, Pence adamantly denounced Trump for neglecting conservative principles and causing the January 6 insurrection.
When Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, they demanded that Pence overturn the election results even though he had no power to do so. Pence shared in his recent speech that Trump "demanded I choose between him and our Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice."
During that chaotic day, the crowds blamed the 64-year-old for not taking action against the "fraudulent" election. Some MAGA fans even threatened Pence, chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!"
"I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United Sates again," Pence continued his announcement.
Not only did the 50th governor of Indiana bash Trump for his actions on insurrection day, he also criticized his lax stance on conservative issues such as abortion.
"After leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in this race are retreating from the cause of the unborn. The sanctity of life has been our party's calling for half a century — long before Donald Trump was a part of it. Now he treats it as an inconvenience, even blaming our election losses in 2022 on overturning Roe v. Wade," the Republican politician stated.
- Trump Indicted: The Donald Claims 'Corrupt Biden Administration' Told Him He'd Be Facing Charges Over Alleged Mishandling of Classified Documents
- 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at Possibility of Former Colleague Donald Trump Going to Jail for 10 Years
- Tipping the Scales: Chris Christie Is 50 Pounds Heavier Than Presidential Rival Donald Trump
Pence also mentioned the current government's many "grudges and grievances," while also condemning leaders who must learn to distinguish between "politics of outrage and standing firm."
"We will restore a threshold of civility in public life," he promised.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Pence stated that he would "absolutely support the Republican nominee," even if that candidate may be Trump.
"I would just hope that there would be a way for them to move forward without the dramatic and drastic and divisive step of indicting (the) former president of the United States," he added, backing Trump regardless of his lawsuits.