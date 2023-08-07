Sore Loser? Donald Trump Rips President Joe Biden and Democrats for U.S. Women’s World Cup Defeat: 'Woke Equals Failure'

Earlier that day, the USWNT was eliminated — the earliest they have ever been out — after Sweden advanced in a penalty shoot-out following a completely scoreless match.

This is far from the first time Trump has publicly come for Biden and Rapinoe. After the athlete expressed she would not be going to the White House in 2019 while the right-wing leader was in office, he went after her on his former Twitter account, writing, "Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry."