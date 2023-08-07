Sore Loser? Donald Trump Rips President Joe Biden and Democrats for U.S. Women’s World Cup Defeat: 'Woke Equals Failure'
Donald Trump never fails to find something to blame President Joe Biden for.
The ex-commander-in-chief took to his Truth Social account on Sunday, August 6, to rip the former Vice President, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and all democrats for the U.S. Women's World Cup loss.
"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our [sic] once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote on the alternative social media platform. "Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close."
"WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to H---!!! MAGA," the anger-filled businessman penned to his rabid followers.
Earlier that day, the USWNT was eliminated — the earliest they have ever been out — after Sweden advanced in a penalty shoot-out following a completely scoreless match.
This is far from the first time Trump has publicly come for Biden and Rapinoe. After the athlete expressed she would not be going to the White House in 2019 while the right-wing leader was in office, he went after her on his former Twitter account, writing, "Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry."
"I'm a big fan of the U.S. team and women's soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job," he continued to rant.
As for his disdain toward the Democratic leader, the New York native seems to take a swipe at Biden nearly every day — especially after his own numerous indictments. "If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done," Trump whined in an August 5m Truth Social update.