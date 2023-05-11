Donald Trump's Mental Capacity Questioned at CNN Town Hall as Viewers Declare He 'Isn't Fit' To Be President
Donald Trump had many people scratching their heads after dodging every question imaginable at his CNN Town Hall.
During the former president's Wednesday, May 10, Town Hall in New Hampshire, Trump's manic energy and inability to accept real facts made social media users express their concern about whether he should become the leader of the nation for a second time.
"Good for @cnn Donald Trump making a fool of himself and the network. You put a deranged man on air. what do you expect," one user wrote on Twitter while a second person chimed in, adding, "Donald Trump isn't fit."
"Donald Trump is completely insane and unfit for public office," a third person wrote, while another noted, "Donald Trump is a dangerous demagogue who must be defeated. He is unfit to serve on every level, and our nation deserves better."
During the televised chat on Wednesday night, Trump continuously ranted about how he still believed the 2020 election was rigged and called the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capital "a beautiful day."
"We did fantastically," he boasted to host Kaitlan Collins of his election results while never copping to his loss. "We got twelve million more votes than in 2016. We did better in that election."
"Most people understand what happened. It was a rigged election and it was a shame what we had to go through it," he continued. "People all over the world looked at it and they saw exactly what everyone else saw."
"It's a shame what happened," Trump doubled down of losing to President Joe Biden. "It's a very sad thing for our country. Our country has gone to hell. If you take a look at our boarders, our military has been bad, you look at what's happened to inflation. It's destroying our country. In many ways we've become a third world country."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked about the violent attack in Washington ahead of the 2021 inauguration, Trump chalked up "one of the problems" of that day to Nancy Pelosi, whom he "affectionally" calls "crazy Nancy," and the Mayor of Washington because they were in charge of security.
Collins challenged Trump's claim, pointing out that they were not in charge of the National Guard. "You're in charge of the National Guard," the moderator told the first president — former or current — to be charged with criminal activity.