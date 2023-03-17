Former VP Mike Pence Rips Apart Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Claims He's A Christian 

This comes after Pence slammed Trump for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, as well as for his role in the violent Capitol riots that occurred on January 6, 2021.

"President Trump was wrong," the 63-year-old declared in a mid-March speech. "And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

"Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace," he insisted. "And it mocks decency to portray it any other way."