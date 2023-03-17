Former VP Mike Pence Rips Apart Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Claims He's A Christian
Mike Pence came out swinging against Donald Trump while at a speaking engagement on Saturday, March 11.
The former vice president took the stage at the Gridiron Club's annual Spring dinner in Washington, D.C. and made several pointed jabs at his ex boss — specifically at Trump's claims that he is a Christian.
Pence, who is an outspoken conservative Christian himself, joked about the 76-year-old's lack of knowledge of the Bible, recalling a day when he invited Trump to participate in a Bible study with him.
"He really liked the passages about the smiting and perishing of thine enemies," Pence quipped of the controversial politician. "As he put it, ‘Ya know, Mike, there’s some really good stuff in here.'"
Pence then referenced the boxes of classified material found in Trump's Palm Beach, Flor., compound last August. As OK! previously reported, more than 300 classified documents were discovered in the raid, leading to an investigation which the Truth Social founder later compared to being "harassed and persecuted." "I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible," Pence continued. "Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there."
This comes after Pence slammed Trump for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, as well as for his role in the violent Capitol riots that occurred on January 6, 2021.
"President Trump was wrong," the 63-year-old declared in a mid-March speech. "And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."
"Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace," he insisted. "And it mocks decency to portray it any other way."
Earlier this year, Pence also dissed Trump's decision to run for president in the 2024 election, confessing he believes "we're going to have better choices" for POTUS than the embattled businessman.
